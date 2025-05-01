Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Third Committee Meeting Held To Review Preparations For 'Qatar Economic Forum, Powered By Bloomberg'


2025-05-01 03:04:37
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

As part of the preparations for the 5th edition of the“Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg,” scheduled for May 20–22, 2025, Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani, Chairman of Media City Qatar and the Organising Committee, held the third committee meeting to review ongoing progress and key preparations. The Forum will convene world leaders and international CEOs providing unique perspectives on major themes driving the global economy.

