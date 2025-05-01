Hazel Ortega Honored As 2025 Woman Of Achievement By California State Senator Bob Archuleta

Hazel Ortega receiving the 2025 Woman of Achievement Award from Senator Bob Archuleta, a recognition for her impactful service and dedication to uplifting communities through education, empowerment, and action.

Hazel Ortega proudly holds the 2025 Woman of Achievement Award alongside California State Senator Bob Archuleta an honor granted for her outstanding contributions to community empowerment, education, and transformative altruism.

Senator Bob Archuleta presenting the Women of Achievement Award during the official brunch held at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts on March 29, 2025, honoring extraordinary women across California's 30th District.

Hazel Ortega has been delivering conferences around the world, using her story to inspire transformation and change-while giving back through her philanthropic work and commitment to vulnerable communities.

With deep roots in her community, Hazel Ortega shares her transformational journey with families, students, and global audiences-spreading a message of resilience and purpose through her visionary altruistic work that continues to inspire change around the world

Senator Bob Archuleta Recognizes Hazel Ortega's Impact and Leadership During Women's History Month Celebration in California's 30th Senate District

- Hazel Ortega LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, March 29, 2025, renowned psychologist, author, and entrepreneur Hazel Ortega was honored as a 2025 Woman of Achievement by California State Senator Bob Archuleta during a special brunch at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.The event, held in celebration of Women's History Month, recognized outstanding women from Senate District 30 who have made significant contributions to their communities. Senator Archuleta praised the honorees for exemplifying resilience, leadership, and service.Hazel Ortega's journey from humble beginnings in Los Angeles to becoming a globally recognized figure in psychology and empowerment is a testament to her dedication and impact. Through her work with the High Tide Global Foundation and initiatives like Manifest University, she has inspired countless individuals to overcome adversity and achieve their dreams.“This award is a testament to the power of resilience, hard work, and the impact we can create in our communities,” Ortega expressed.“I'm deeply grateful for this recognition and for the opportunity to continue empowering others through my work.”For more information about Senator Archuleta's initiatives and events visitca.

international News

TheWoodPr

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Hazel Ortega on Mañana Latina | Giving Back to the Community

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.