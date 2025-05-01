Vivek Agnihotri Finds Peace And Clarity At Swami Vivekananda’S Historic New York Centre

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri recently visited the Vedanta Society, established by Swami Vivekananda in New York.

In a heartfelt post on social media, he described the experience as one that brought him immense peace and clarity. The visit, rooted in reflection and spiritual conversation, came as the director prepares for his upcoming film on Bengal, which he calls a tribute to Vivekananda's vision of an awakened and resilient India. Vivek revealed that during his visit, he met Swami Sarvapriyananda, a revered spiritual teacher and current head of the society, in what he described as a deeply enriching and clarifying experience.

The 'Kashmir Files' director marked the occasion by presenting Swamiji with two meaningful gifts - a miniature of the original 1947 Indian flag and a copy of his book 'The Book of Life.' Agnihotri shared photos from his meeting on Instagram with a note that read, In New York: Met Swami Sarvpriyananda ji at the historical Vedanta Society of New York, established by Swami Vivekananda. I gifted him the miniature of original Indian flag, 1947 and my book,“The Book of Life.”

“We spoke deeply about my upcoming film on Bengal, the tragedy of Direct Action Day, and how this film is a tribute to Swami Vivekananda's vision of a strong, awakened Bharat. Swaminji's wisdom helped clear many life questions that were clouding my mind. I walked away with clarity, peace, and a heart full of gratitude,” he added.

Speaking of Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming directional,“The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter,” it is focused on the 1946 Calcutta Riots and marks the third installment in Vivek Agnihotri's trilogy, following "The Tashkent Files" and "The Kashmir Files."

"The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter," reportedly the first part of a two-part series, is scheduled for release in theatres on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day. The film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi.