Kit Harington Recollects Humiliating Experience With Bella Ramsey On ‘Game Of Thrones’

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 1 (IANS) The 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington has opened up on his embarrassing experience on the sets of the show when he kept forgetting his lines, and was helped by his co-actor.

Before Bella Ramsey led their own HBO adaptation with 'The Last of Us', they made their television debut on 'Game of Thrones', playing Lady Lyanna Mormont across the final three seasons of the series, reports 'Variety'.

In one of their first acting jobs, an 11-year-old Ramsey shared a scene with series star Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow. The pair recalled their time working together in a new conversation hosted by Interview Magazine, and the“humiliating” moment when Ramsey had to remind Harington of what his line was.

“I don't know whether you remember this, but I remember it quite vividly and have some remorse for it now, but during that scene I was mouthing your lines to you”, Ramsey told Harington.“Now I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, how awful.' But at the time it came from a very innocent place of being like, 'Kit's struggling with his line and I know it, so let me just mouth it to him'”.

“I do remember you helping me out and it being quite humiliating”, Harington responded, in good humor.“But yeah, thanks for that. I've probably chosen to forget it”.

As per 'Variety', Harington also assured Ramsey that the moment wasn't“annoying” at all.

He said,“If anything I was like, 'Oh god, I've got to up my game. I came here not really being comfortable enough with my lines, in the arrogance of however old I was, thinking I'm just opposite some child. And then that child actor is wiping me off the screen'. Not that it's a competition, but you're like, 'Oh, I've got a bit too comfortable in my Jon Snow-ness'”.