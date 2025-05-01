An Emerging Trend: Vegan-Friendly Menstrual Discs Gain Popularity

Vegan-Friendly Menstrual Discs

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- More Australians are rethinking their period care choices, and vegan-friendly menstrual discs are leading the way. Discover why my mimi's cruelty-free, sustainable design is setting a new standard for ethical period products.

As sustainability and conscious consumer choices shape the future of personal care, a new trend is emerging: vegan-friendly menstrual discs. One Australian brand leading the way is my mimi, offering a vegan, cruelty-free, and eco-conscious solution for modern period care.

More consumers are prioritising products that reflect their values. Beyond comfort and effectiveness, many now ask: Are my period products truly vegan and cruelty-free?

The answer from my mimi is a clear yes.

What Makes a Menstrual Disc Vegan-Friendly?

A vegan menstrual disc contains no animal-derived ingredients and is never tested on animals. While it might seem obvious, not all brands meet this standard. Some products use adhesives, dyes, or additives linked to animal-based materials.

my mimi sets a higher benchmark. Their menstrual discs are made from 100% medical-grade silicone - non-toxic, BPA-free, latex-free, and approved for internal use. No animal ingredients. No animal testing. Ever.

Why Ethical Period Products Matter

Choosing vegan period products supports a cleaner planet, promotes body-safe designs, and encourages businesses to move towards cruelty-free practices.

Award-Winning Sustainability

In recognition of its ethical production standards, my mimi was awarded Best Sustainable Period Care Solution in Australia for 2025.*

How my mimi Stands Out

Compared to pads, tampons, or some cups, my mimi offers an option that is:

. Vegan-friendly

. Cruelty-free

. Reusable for up to 5 years

. Suitable for mess-free sex (can also be used with an IUD)

The Shift to Vegan Menstrual Care

With Gen Z and millennial consumers leading the push for ethical and sustainable products, vegan menstrual care is quickly becoming mainstream. Brands like my mimi are helping shape a future where personal care is better for bodies, animals, and the environment.

Learn More

Discover how my mimi is redefining period care at

Note: This article is intended for informational purposes only. Always consult with a healthcare professional for medical advice.

*Awarded by Best of Best Review – 2nd of April 2025.

