Terawatt Technology Achieves ISO9001 Certification For Its First Mass Production Facility In Shizuoka

ISO 9001

MILPITAS, Calif. , May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraWatt Technology Inc. is pleased to announce that its lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Shizuoka Prefecture (Japan), which began operations in September 2024, has achieved ISO9001:2015 certification on April 21, 2025.

With this ISO9001:2015 certification, the well-recognized standard for quality management systems from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), TeraWatt Technology confirms its accomplishment of continuous improvement in quality management, responsiveness to customer requirements, and operational efficiency.

"Achieving ISO9001:2015 certification for our lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in the Shizuoka Prefecture is a testament to our team's efforts and dedication milestone demonstrates our commitment to meet best-in-class quality management standards and deliver highest-quality products to our customers." said TeraWatt Technology Co-founder CEO Ken Ogata, Ph.D.

We remain pledged to enhancing quality and maximizing customer satisfaction as we advance toward the commercialization of next-generation batteries.

Certificate Details

Standard:ISO9001:2015(Quality Management System)

IAF code:19

Scope:Lithium-ion battery manufacturing and audit

Certificate No:SCC/INT/2050TE/10882

Certificate organization:QFS Management Systems LLP.

Certificate Initial Date:2025.04.21

Certificate Expiry Date:2026.04.20

About TeraWatt Technology Inc.

TeraWatt Technology Inc. is a California-based company that produces lightweight, high-power, and safe next-generation lithium-ion batteries.

Company Overview



Headquarters Name : TeraWatt Technology Inc.

Representative : Co-founder and CEO Ken Ogata

Headquarters Location : 1504 McCarthy Blvd, Milpitas, CA 95035, USA

Founded : January 2020

Established : December 2019 URL : TeraWatt Technology

SOURCE TeraWatt Technology Inc.

