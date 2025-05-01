New Book Explores How Visits To Dark Tourism Sites Can Help People Heal, Discover Meaning, And Find Inner Strength

Dr. Chad Scott's appearance on The Lift in Duluth, MN.

- K.C Finn, Best-Selling USA Today AuthorDULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What can Auschwitz teach us about resilience? How can the Paris Catacombs help us confront our own mortality-and do so ethically? These are just a few of the powerful questions explored in Beyond the Darkness : Transformative Journeys Through Dark Tourism, the new book by therapist and educator Dr. Chad Scott, released today.Blending memoir, psychology, and immersive travel writing, Beyond the Darkness invites readers on a journey through some of the world's most sobering historic sites-from Ground Zero in New York to Hiroshima Peace Park in Japan. But the real journey, Dr. Scott says, is inward.“We can't always run from suffering-sometimes, we grow by facing it head-on,” said Dr. Scott.“That's what this book is really about. How traveling to these places helped me survive my own battles with illness, grief, and trauma-and how it can help others too.”A STORY OF SURVIVAL AND MEANINGDr. Scott began writing Beyond the Darkness after surviving a life-threatening illness that led to a liver transplant. At the same time, he was grappling with profound personal loss, including the collapse of his marriage and the emotional fallout that followed.As a licensed psychotherapist, Scott had spent years guiding others through their struggles. But now, he was the one searching for answers. His healing began not in a clinic-but in places most people avoid: concentration camps, cemeteries, and disaster memorials.Rather than being overwhelmed by despair, Scott found meaning. In each location, by honoring the suffering of others, he reflected on the endurance of the human spirit, the lessons of history, and the opportunity for personal transformation.ACADEMIC CREDIBILITY MEETS EMOTIONAL DEPTHAdding weight to Scott's insights is a foreword by Dr. Philip R. Stone, Executive Director of the Institute for Dark Tourism Research at the University of Lancashire, UK. Dr. Stone is widely recognized as a founder of the academic field of dark tourism and has been featured in publications such as The New York Times, the BBC, and National Geographic.EDITORIAL REVIEWSBeyond the Darkness is a powerful and personal journey-and a highly recommended must-read for fans of meaningful travel writing and reflective memoirs. With a rare and courageous blend of scholarship and insight, Dr. Chad Scott never loses sight of the human cost at the heart of these iconic places. Nothing feels sensationalized or unnecessarily morbid, making this a book that stays with you and reshapes your perspective on history, healing, and humanity.-K.C. Finn, ★★★★★ Readers' Favorite & Best-Selling USA Today AuthorA powerful journey through history's shadows, Beyond the Darkness explores how places marked by tragedy can reveal unexpected paths to healing. With raw honesty and deep empathy, Dr. Chad Scott connects dark tourism to personal transformation, weaving together themes of grief, resilience, and meaning. This is a rare and unforgettable exploration of how honoring the past helps us understand ourselves. A moving tribute to the strength found in reflection.-Kathryn Dare, San Francisco Book ReviewABOUT THE AUTHORChad Scott, Ph.D., is a multi-category #1 Amazon best-selling author, seasoned explorer, and licensed psychotherapist with over 25 years of experience in mental health. He has extensively taught university-level psychology and criminal justice courses, published three books, and captivated audiences at conferences and seminars. Drawing on his own challenges-including illness, a transplant, divorce, and anxiety-Dr. Scott writes with hard-earned grit, offering profound insights on resilience and growth. Specializing in transformative travel, he explores dark tourism sites like Hiroshima and Alcatraz to uncover lessons on healing, human strength, and personal transformation.Though the concept of“dark tourism” may raise eyebrows, Scott is clear about his intentions:“This isn't a book about morbid curiosity. It's about confronting pain-personal and historical-with reverence, empathy, and openness. When we walk through places of suffering, we can't help but examine our own wounds. If we do it with the right mindset, the result is growth.”AVAILABLE NOWBeyond the Darkness is published by Whitefox Publishing Ltd of London and is available now through all major online booksellers, including Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and Blackwell's UK. The book can also be ordered through most independent bookstores worldwide via Ingram and Gardners distribution.Whether you're a fan of narrative nonfiction, psychology, or reflective travel writing, Beyond the Darkness offers a rare fusion of storytelling, emotional depth, and intellectual rigor.To request a review copy, interview, or speaking engagement, visit .

