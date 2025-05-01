Fan In Hospital After Falling To Field At Pirates Game

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: A man was in hospital after falling some 20 feet from the stands onto the warning track in the PNC Park outfield during a Pittsburgh Pirates game on Wednesday, the Major League Baseball team said.

The Pirates did not identify the man or give details of his injuries.

Play was suspended in the bottom of the seventh inning of the game between the Pirates and the visiting Chicago Cubs after the man fell off the Clemente Wall -- named for the late Pirates legend Roberto Clemente.

Video posted on social media showed the fan sitting in the front row of an upper deck.

After he topples over the railing and onto the field, players and coaches from both teams immediately call for the game to stop.

Pirates medical staff and emergency medical staff at the game raced to assist the fan, eventually placing him on a stretcher and taking him from the stadium.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said he and Cubs manager Craig Counsell had both seen the fall.

"We both got out there," he said. "I don't think the umpire saw it unfortunately because of the way the ball kicked.

"It's extremely unfortunate. I mean, that's an understatement."

Shelton praised medical staff at the venue and asked "everybody to keep him in your prayers".

The Pirates issued a statement confirming the man had been hospitalized.

"Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play," the Pirates said. "Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs athletic training teams and other PNC Park personnel reacted and responded immediately and administered care.

"He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time."