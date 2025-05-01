GSF 2025 Explores Future Of Peace Mediation, Role Of Non-State Actors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Global Security Forum (GSF) 2025 concluded yesterday on a high note with insightful dialogue on regional stability, technological threats, and global governance.

The three-day event in Doha provided a platform for high-level dialogue on the evolving impact of non-state actors and global security challenges.

It hosted high-level sessions examining crisis response, the future of hybrid warfare, and the evolving role of non-state actors in shaping international institutions among others.

Director of Research, The Soufan Group and Senior Research Fellow, The Soufan Center, Dr. Colin P. Clarke said GSF has become the world's preeminent security forum for experts to convene and discuss solutions to some of the most pressing challenges and crises occurring from the Middle East to Africa and beyond.

Speaking to The Peninsula, he said:“Each year, the forum continues to grow in size and sophistication.”

The organisers said GSF remains a vital platform for evidence-based dialogue, bridging academic insight, field expertise, and policy leadership. As with previous editions, a GSF 2025 Findings Report synthesising key insights and actionable recommendations is currently being compiled and will be shared with the public in the coming weeks.

A session on the second day discussed the need for innovative mediation strategies and comprehensive action to counter the growing impact of non-state actors worldwide.



Things to do this weekend in Qatar (May 1-3, 2025)

Msheireb Downtown Doha to launch exclusive world-class family entertainment experiences

Old Doha Port ready to host Qatar's first Pre-Owned Boat Show Deal signed to develop Trump-branded golf club, villas in Qatar

Read Also

The third and final day brought together diverse international perspectives through a series of insightful side events exploring the future of peace mediation, technological disruption, and the evolving role of state and non-state actors in global governance.

Sessions were hosted in collaboration with leading Qatari institutions, including Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), Qatar University (QU), and the Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies, reinforcing Qatar's position as a hub for strategic dialogue on international security.

Regional challenges were front and centre, particularly during a session on the Sahel crisis, where experts stressed the urgency of preventative dialogue and long-term engagement.

“Qatar is an expert in crisis negotiation and can help facilitate this,” said Dr. Lassina Diarra of the International Academy for the Fight Against Terrorism.

“When we look at the Sahel, the situation has been deeply complicated for the past 20 years. We need to begin the prevention track now, and Qatar can contribute on many levels.”

Dr. Bakary Sambe, Regional Director of the Timbuktu Institute, added:“Qatar has double legitimacy when it comes to engagement in Africa – its experience in mediation, and its international reputation for diplomacy.”

The role of education also featured prominently.“We urge the international community to support education efforts in the Sahel,” said Dr. Sambe.“Qatar's institutions, like the Doha Institute, have a key role to play in shaping dialogue and research.”

At a concurrent session on the challenges of post-conflict reconstruction in Syria, speakers discussed transitional justice and economic recovery. Jenifer Vaughan, Senior Media Advisor to the UN Special Envoy for Syria, noted:“On the ground, we've seen some improvement in the North, but challenges remain – from humanitarian access to the reintegration of returnees.”

The Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS) hosted a forward-looking and highly engaging discussion in collaboration with HBKU on hybrid threats and artificial intelligence, where Dr. Georgios Dimitropoulos of the College of Law observed:“Countries like the US are working to reclaim control over AI for economic and military security reasons, but it's critical that global collaboration keeps pace.”