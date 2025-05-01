Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KPC: Kuwait Crude Oil Down USD 2.60 To USD 64.82 Pb

2025-05-01 02:09:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 1 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price fell USD 2.60 during Wednesday's trading to reach USD 64.82 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 67.42 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.
Brent futures, declined by USD 1.13 to USD 63.12 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) went down USD 2.21 to USD 58.21 pb. (end)
