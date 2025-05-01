403
Live Times Xchange Conclave Ignites The Spirit Of Collective National Growth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) XChange, a flagship initiative by India's First Global Multicast News Hub - Live Times, marked a powerful debut in Lucknow, emerging as a landmark conclave where national and regional leaders came together to deliberate on the role of individual states in driving India's overall development. It positioned Uttar Pradesh as a case study in how focused governance, policy consistency, and people-centric initiatives can power national progress. From infrastructure breakthroughs to inclusive welfare reforms, the discussions offered a comprehensive look at the evolution of modern India, starting from its states.
In an inspiring keynote address, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, presented a transformative vision for the state, reaffirming the commitment to making UP a $1 trillion economy by 2029. 'यह नया उत्तर प्रदेश, नए भारत की ऊर्जा और संकल्प का प्रतीक है,' he said, emphasizing the state's rise as a growth engine. CM Yogi emphasised that UP is no longer just the 'land of possibilities' but is now a 'model of success' backed by significant improvements in law and order, record-setting investment proposals worth ₹40 lakh crore, the success of flagship initiatives like ODOP, and massive expansion in religious and cultural tourism. He cited examples such as the global-scale Mahakumbh with 66 crore visitors, and the connectivity boom through expressways, airports, metros, and waterway logistics.
Adding political diversity and depth to the conversation, Shri Akhilesh Yadav Ji, Former Chief Minister and National President of the Samajwadi Party, offered sharp insights into UP's development trajectory. He credited the event for upholding the spirit of constructive journalism, noting that Live Times was creating a space for truth-based public dialogue. He revisited key infrastructure initiatives like the Kanpur Metro launched under his tenure, and highlighted the need to reinvigorate pending development projects that have stalled in recent years. Touching on national unity, he expressed solidarity with the government in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and called for political differences to be set aside when it comes to national security.
This on-ground conclave also witnessed participation from Deputy Chief Ministers Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya Ji and Shri Brajesh Pathak Ji, alongside prominent ministers including Shrimati Baby Rani Maurya Ji (Women's Welfare), Shri Om Prakash Rajbhar Ji (Panchayati Raj), Shri Asim Arun Ji (Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare), and Shri Ajay Rai Ji, President of the U.P. Congress. Minister Baby Rani Maurya highlighted the impact of women's empowerment schemes, citing over 95 lakh active SHGs that are enabling women to earn independently and access formal finance. Other ministers echoed the sentiment that state-specific policies-tailored to local aspirations-serve as catalysts for India's national growth narrative.
Mr. Dilip Kumar Singh, Founder, Live Times, highlighted, "Live Times XChange is a defining moment for India's future-an arena where transformative ideas meet actionable solutions. It's about forging a path for sustainable development by connecting the visionaries in power with the people they serve. Uttar Pradesh's remarkable journey from a state of potential to one of progress is a testament to the power of strategic leadership, focused governance, and inclusive growth. This conclave symbolizes the broader truth that when states prosper, the nation thrives."
What made this edition of Live Times XChange exceptional was its ability to transcend political divides and provide a solutions-focused platform for addressing India's most pressing development challenges. From envisioning a trillion-dollar economy and generating employment through local industries, to tackling women's safety, caste, and tribal inclusion, the conclave brought real issues to the forefront with real voices. With its first edition in Lucknow setting a high precedent, Live Times Live Times XChange is poised to expand across India, curating region-specific forums that influence policy, public opinion, and participatory governance. As the voice of a fact-driven democracy, Live Times will continue to elevate such dialogues, paving the way for a new Bharat.
What made this edition of Live Times XChange exceptional was its ability to transcend political divides and provide a solutions-focused platform for addressing India's most pressing development challenges. From envisioning a trillion-dollar economy and generating employment through local industries, to tackling women's safety, caste, and tribal inclusion, the conclave brought real issues to the forefront with real voices. With its first edition in Lucknow setting a high precedent, Live Times Live Times XChange is poised to expand across India, curating region-specific forums that influence policy, public opinion, and participatory governance. As the voice of a fact-driven democracy, Live Times will continue to elevate such dialogues, paving the way for a new Bharat.
