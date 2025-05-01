Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lukas Coch/AAP, Mick Tsikas/AAP, Shutterstock, The Conversation

Election Quiz: Have You Been Paying Attention?


2025-05-01 02:04:53
(MENAFN- The Conversation) We're at the tail end of five weeks of intense campaigning for the federal election. The major and minor parties, as well as independents, have thrown a slew of policies at the Australian people, most of which we've catalogued in our Policy Tracker .

There have also been memorable moments, a few fairly forgettable debates, and a whole lot of memes – both astute and cringeworthy . (Where does that Coalition“diss track” fit in? We'll leave it to you to decide.)

So, how closely have you been paying attention? It's time to test your election campaign knowledge.


The Conversation

