US VP Foils Senate Motion To Scrap Tariffs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 1 (KUNA) -- US Vice-President JD Vance has thwarted a bill at the Senate against President Donald Trump's tariffs after voting against the motion, which gained similar votes from Democrats and Republicans.
The motion received 49 votes from each side, which forced Vance to come to the Capitol and cast the decisive vote to foil the bill, CNN reported.
The bill was rejected thus ending a bid that could have hampered Trump's all-out tariffs.
Republican Mitch McConnell and Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse were not present at the session which contributed to failure to pass the motion.
Minority leader Chuck Schumer criticized the tariffs and said it would have destructive effects on the US economy.
Trump announced, on April 9, suspension of the tariffs on all countries for 90 days with the exception of China whose imports were slammed with a 145 percent tariffs, but called on Beijing to negotiate on a new trade agreement. (end)
