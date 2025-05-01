GECA Appoints Equitable Finance Visionary Scott Mcintyre To Its Steering Committee

Scott McIntyre CfPA Chair joins GECA Steering Committee global equity crowdfunding leadership borderless investment vision

Scott McIntyre

10-term CfPA Chair brings global policy expertise and systems-level economic vision to advance GECA's borderless investment mission.

- Scott McIntyre, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Equity Crowdfunding Association (GECA ) today announced the appointment of Scott McIntyre, a trailblazer in capital formation and systemic innovation, to its Steering Committee. This strategic addition brings unparalleled expertise in alternative finance and economic development to GECA's leadership team as the organization advances its mission to create a truly borderless investment ecosystem.McIntyre, a co-founder and 10-term Chair of the Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA) , has been a consistent voice advocating for equitable U.S. crowdfunding policy since the passage of the JOBS Act in 2012. His appointment significantly strengthens GECA's capabilities in cross-border collaboration, regulatory harmonization, and investor empowerment."Scott is a visionary entrepreneur and tireless advocate," said Andy Field, GECA Steering Committee Lead. "His generosity and accomplishments in recruiting and managing key experts to volunteer their valuable time to such a pressing mission makes him an invaluable addition to our steering committee as we work to build a truly global crowdfunding ecosystem."McIntyre's contributions to the field have been recognized at the highest levels globally, including an invitation to the White House as a "Champion of Change," selection by the U.S. State Department to address Finance Ministers of the European Union, and recognition by China to deliver the keynote speech at the first Global Crowdfunding Conference. He has addressed audiences in the tens of thousands across four continents and maintains close ties with foreign leaders in 20+ countries.Beyond his policy work, McIntyre is distinguished by his systems-level approach to economic transformation. As co-creator of the Sustainable Communities Framework (SCF) and founder of non-profit WEconomy-Us , he has pioneered replicable models that empower communities in crisis through interest-free capital and a truly free marketplace, alongside entrepreneurship and workforce development processes."We're not just reimagining access to capital - we're building ecosystems employing new forms of capital that inclusively broaden paths to opportunity," said McIntyre. "GECA's vision for a truly borderless investment ecosystem naturally aligns with my life's work repurposing capital to the benefit of the common good, not just the bottom line. Joining forces with Andy and the group of visionary leaders at GECA to bring equitable finance to more people globally was an easy decision."McIntyre's entrepreneurial journey began in EdTech as a founding executive of REAL Education, launching as eCollege at IPO - one of the first scalable online learning platforms, later acquired by Pearson for $477 million. He also served as a Director at The University of Toledo, designing and managing the school's first Office of Student Entrepreneurship and Engagement.His work extends into regenerative agriculture, sustainability, and the circular economy. As founder of Hemp Made Products, his plans are designed to advance industrial hemp ecosystems, turning farmers and their communities from stakeholders into shareholders in next-generation green industries.His appointment strengthens GECA's four foundational pillars:> Cross-Border Collaboration: With a trusted global network of financial innovators and policymakers, Scott will accelerate GECA's efforts to harmonize and scale borderless investment opportunities.> Standardized, Smarter Regulations: His direct involvement in helping shape U.S. crowdfunding policy positions him as a global leader in regulatory innovation that balances investor protection with access.> A Thriving Secondary Market: Scott's holistic understanding of capital markets will help advance GECA's vision for creating liquidity through robust secondary markets for crowdfunded investments.> Education & Investor Empowerment: As an educator and mentor, Scott has spent decades advancing financial literacy and inclusion - core to GECA's commitment to investor empowerment.GECA is honoured to welcome Scott McIntyre to its Steering Committee and looks forward to his strategic insights, expansive network, and unwavering vision in this pivotal role.For more information about GECA and its vision for borderless equity crowdfunding, visit .About GECAThe Global Equity Crowdfunding Association (GECA) works to create a truly borderless investment ecosystem that democratizes access to capital and opportunity worldwide. Through advocacy, education, and industry collaboration, GECA is building a future where entrepreneurs and investors can connect across borders without unnecessary barriers.

