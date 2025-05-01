The Prestigious French Cordon Bleu Honor And Awards Ceremony 2025: FRA Leads 24 Malaysian Elites To Win World Honors

A Group Photo of the Recipients of the French Cordon Bleu Gourmet Medal and the Honors of Intangible Cultural Heritage Food Awards

At 2025 French Cordon Bleu Awards, the "Asian Gourmet God" shines, showcasing Malaysia's culinary heritage as FRA drives global spread of intangible food legacy

- Dr Dillon Yeap, President of Malaysia Food and Restaurants Association

MALAYSIA, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Award Ceremony of The 3rd World Restaurant and Catering Spring Festival Golden Award Banquet (China Region) and the " The Prestigious French Cordon Bleu Honor and Awards Ceremony 2025", co-hosted by the French Gourmet Association, the World Restaurant Cate Association, the Greater China Culinary Association and Province & Hong Kong Food Weekly, successfully concluded at the Shangri-La Hotel in Shenzhen. As one of the highest-profile annual events in the global gourmet industry, this ceremony gathered international authoritative judges and industry leaders. The Counselor of the French Consulate General in Guangzhou attended the event in person as an awarding guest to present the highest honors in the international gourmet field to the award-winning guests. The Malaysia Food and Restaurants Association (FRA) led 24 elite chefs and brands in the catering industry, shining brightly on the international stage and winning a number of significant awards at one go. Among them, Mr. Shi Xiao zhong, the Secretary-General of the World Restaurant Cate Association, presented awards to Dr Dillon Yeap, the President of FRA. Dr Dillon Yeap was honored with two TOP-level awards, the "2025 World Gourmet Culture Exchange Contribution Award" and the "Chief Executive Medal for Asian Cuisine". With international authoritative certification, his title of "ASIAN GOURMET GOD" is well-deserved. This honor is not only a high recognition of his personal leadership in the industry but also marks that Southeast Asian cuisine has taken on a new and important position in the global cultural landscape. The following is the complete list of award winners:

I. French Cordon Bleu Gourmet Honor Awards

1. French Cordon Bleu Ribbon Medal (13 recipients)

CHEF BHARAT BATRA, CHEF SOO CHOK HIAN, CHEF CHEONG KAM HON, CHEF TEERACHAI KUNSUEKSA, CHEF YENNI LAW, CHEF SHELLY SAW HUI YEE, CHEF ARNAN SINSANWIT, PUAN SRI SHARIFFA SABRINA SYED AKIL, CHEF TAN HORNG HUEI, CHEF ALAN TAY SZE SENG, CHEF EDDIE GOH TECK MENG, CHEF NG KOK SING, CHEF ATTAPORN YOU-KAM

2. Black Pearl Dishes Awards (4 brands)

HOCK WONG, DRE COKLAT, FU POT, ZAI SAN BEI CHINESE BISTRO

3. Most Consumers Trusted Brand Awards (5 brands)

ANTONG COFFEE / MYANTONG, DE ZHUANG HOTPOT, MING QIN CHARCOAL DUCK EGG CHAR KOAY TEOW, FOOK YIN LAU, LUCKY LUCK SEAFOOD

4. Chief Executive Medal for Asian Cuisine (2 recipients)

DR DILLON YEAP ; VIN WEE

5. 2025 World Gourmet Culture Exchange Contribution Awards (1 recipients)

DR DILLON YEAP

On the day of the grand ceremony, the FRA initiated the Asian Gourmet Honor Awards, aiming to recognize outstanding contributions in Asian cuisine

Guided by the principle of "Preserving Traditional Flavors and Connecting Global Gourmet Cultures", the Malaysia Food and Restaurants Association (FRA) added a special awarding session for Asian cuisine at the grand ceremony. This session aimed to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to the field of Southeast Asian cuisine. By integrating industry resources and international networks, FRA continues to promote the inheritance and innovation of Asian cuisine, facilitating Malaysian food culture to become the core engine of national cultural export and tourism economy.

FRA Establishes a Development System for Intangible Cultural Heritage Food, with Dr Dillon Yeap Leading the Strategic Layout

FRA has established a 'Protection - Inheritance - Dissemination' system for intangible cultural heritage food. This system promotes the UNESCO recognition of Southeast Asian cuisine as intangible cultural heritage and innovates the 'Gourmet + Tourism' model to revitalize time-honored brands. Dr Dillon Yeap, the President of FRA, presided over the awarding and appointment ceremony, unveiling the list of special awards and the director team, recognizing industry pioneers with honors and laying a solid strategic foundation for the global dissemination of Southeast Asian cuisine.

II. Intangible Cultural Heritage Food Honor Awards

1 Cultural Heritage Food - Famous Gourmet Awards (25 recipients)

ROCK SALT RESTAURANT, DOZO, MEAT FEDS, NAPA THAI, TANAH AINA CAFE & RESTAURANT, JP & CO, DRE COKLAT, GOLDEN TRIANGLE THAI RESTAURANT, CHAKRI PALACE ROYAL THAI CUISINE, CHIM BY CHEF NOOM, MINISTRY OF CRAB, LA SUISSE, NIKUGAIYA, ANTONG CAFÉ, ANTONG COFFEE / MYANTONG, LVC VEGE RESTAURANT, INSPIRE VEGE, FU POT, SUPER LOBSTER VILLAGE, PIN MING XUAN CANTONESE DIM SUM, ZAI SAN BEI RESTAURANT & BAR, DE ZHUANG HOTPOT, LUCKY SEAFOOD RESTAURANT, FOOK YIN LAU, MING QIN CHARCOAL DUCK EGG CHAR KOAY TEOW, WANGGE FISHING VILLAGE

Cultural Heritage Food - Signature Star Dish Awards (21 recipients)ROCK SALT RESTAURANT, DOZO, MEAT FEDS, NAPA THAI, TANAH AINA CAFE & RESTAURANT, DRE COKLAT, JP & CO, GOLDEN TRIANGLE THAI RESTAURANT, CHAKRI PALACE ROYAL THAI CUISINE, SUPER LOBSTER VILLAGE, PIN MING XUAN CANTONESE DIM SUM, LVC VEGE RESTAURANT, INSPIRE VEG, FU POT, ZAI SAN BEI RESTAURANT & BAR, DE ZHUANG HOTPOT, LUCKY LUCK SEAFOOD, FOOK YIN LAU, MING QIN CHARCOAL DUCK EGG CHAR KOAY TEOW, ANTONG COFFEE / MYANTONG, HOCK WONG

Iconic Brands Awards (5 Recipients)

GOLDEN TRIANGLE THAI RESTAURANT, CHAKRI PALACE ROYAL THAI CUISINE, AUTO-CITY, MING QIN CHARCOAL DUCK EGG CHAR KOAY TEOW, ANTONG COFFEE / MYANTONG

Special Awards★Malaysia Premier Food Tourism Destination Award: AUTO-CITY★Grand Master Chef Award: CHEF YENNI LAW (MEAT FEDS)★Intangible Cultural Heritage Food - Famous Coffee Brand Award & Signature Star Coffee Golden Award: ANTONG COFFEE / MYANTONG★Intangible Cultural Heritage Food - Famous Brand Award: HOCK WONG



III. FRA Honorary Appointments Chairman and Director Teams (5 recipients)

★FRA Honorary Chairman: Prof Adjunct. Datuk Seri Garry K.S Chua

★FRA Senior Director: VIN WEE

★FRA International Financial Director: VISKY PANG

★FRA Foodie Club Director: JAYSON LOO

★FRA Business Development Director: YVONNE LEE

Intangible Cultural Heritage Food Ambassadors (10 recipients)Shi Xiaozhong, Li Yaokai, Feng Yaoting, Huang Shunli, Huang Shinan, Huang Shihong, He Jingbao, Lu Siwei, Hong Guibin and Gu Derong

Uniting the Power of Inheritance with Honors and Painting a New Blueprint for Gourmet Culture

This awarding ceremony serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it pays tribute to industry pioneers. Secondly, it marks a new starting point for FRA in promoting the global dissemination of intangible cultural heritage food. On the day of the event, a networking dinner was held, and the "F&B Resource Alliance 24.0" resource integration and exchange activities were carried out simultaneously. The attending guests had in-depth interactions on topics such as supply chain optimization and the integration of culture and tourism. Through on-site resource matching and experience sharing, they jointly explored innovative paths for traditional cuisine in the modern industry. In the future, with "cultural inheritance" as the core and the "F&B Resource Alliance" as the support, FRA will continue to build an open and collaborative industry platform, helping catering practitioners achieve breakthroughs through win-win cooperation, making Malaysian intangible cultural heritage food a taste bridge connecting the world, and jointly writing a new chapter of symbiosis between the gourmet industry and cultural economy.

