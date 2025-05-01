Morocco: His Majesty The King Congratulates Sweden’S Sovereign On His Birthday

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to His Majesty Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden, on the occasion of his birthday.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His best wishes for good health and happiness to the King of Sweden and His warmest greetings to all members of the esteemed Royal Family.

HM the King also takes this opportunity to wish the Swedish people further progress and prosperity.

