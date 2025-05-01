The Relentless Rise Of Branded Residences: New Report From Graham Associates

"There seems to be no end in sight to the sector's potential, evidenced by the ever-expanding and increasingly diverse range of participating brands," comments author Chris Graham, founder of Graham Associates, an award-winning branding and marketing consultancy that works with luxury and branded real estate developers around the world. To illustrate this diversity, Graham Associates also publishes 'Branded Residences: A Compendium', a comprehensive listing of over 200 brands active in the sector.

Since the 1st edition – the first ever in-depth study of the sector - was published a decade ago, it has remained the industry's leading independent report.

"Faced with a plethora of choice, buyers need to understand how one brand will benefit their lifestyle and investment aspirations over another," observes Graham. "As long as the branded residential lifestyle appeals to global buyers, with innovative developers continually seeking ways to raise the bar, and brands that adapt effectively to evolving trends while staying relevant to their audiences, the sector will continue to flourish."

About Graham Associates

Established in 2008, Graham Associates is a multi-award-winning consultancy specialising in branding, marketing, and lead generation strategies for luxury and branded residential developments around the world. Founder and Managing Director Chris Graham is a frequent commentator and international speaker on branded residences, best known as author of the industry's #1 report series, "Branded Residences: An Overview".

In 2024, the company published a sister report, "Branded Residences: A Compendium", a comprehensive listing of c.200 brands active in the sector.

