India's Crackdown On Pak's Soft Power: From Hania Aamir To Ali Zafar Artists Whose Instagram Handles Are 'Restricted'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the Indian government has intensified its crackdown on Pakistan's soft power.

Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir , Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas, and Sajal Aly, have had their Instagram accounts restricted in India.

Indian users attempting to view these profiles are now met with a message that reads:“Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Photo: Instagram.

Mahira Khan's Instagram account not available in India.

Who is Hania Aamir?

Hania Aamir, a Pakistani actor who rose to fame with her debut in the 2016 film Janaan, quickly became a household name. She has since starred in several popular Pakistani dramas, including Mere Humsafar, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Ishqiya, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and Anaa.

In addition to her success in Pakistan, Hania also enjoys a large fan following in India. At a recent event in Manchester, she was asked whether she would consider working in Bollywood films or music videos. Known for her interest in Bollywood music and cinema, Hania responded,“Whenever this question is asked, it feels like it's something wrong to do. But it's art, and I don't have any problem with it. So, whenever I get an opportunity that seems fun and makes me feel like I can do well in it, then why not?”

Meanwhile, India has banned the official YouTube channel of Pakistan's Army's ISPR, effectively halting its propaganda within the country.

Screengrab from the YouTube.

Here's what Javed Akhtar said about Pakistani artists

Earlier on Tuesday, the veteran screenwriter and poet Javed Akhtar told PTI that there's virtually“no warmth left” in India-Pakistan cultural relations today, adding that this is not an appropriate time to even consider whether Pakistani artists should be permitted to work in India.

"This could be thought about in better times, and hopefully, after some years, some sense will prevail. And there'll be a better attitude towards India from the establishment of Pakistan. And then this can be considered. But at the moment, this question should not be asked. Not possible," Akhtar told PTI in an interview.

Also Read: Hania Aamir sparks meme fest on Twitter as Indian fans send her water after India suspends Indus Treaty

Akhtar further stated that blocking Pakistani artists in India would only benefit the army and fundamentalists in Pakistan, who desire a deep divide between the two nations.

He said, "They don't want Pakistanis to witness the kind of freedom and privileges that every Indian citizen enjoys... This distance is what suits them."

Akhtar's remarks come after government sources said last week that the film Abir Gulaal, which stars Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, will not be permitted for theatrical release in India, PTI reported.

Also Read: Govt bans 16 Pakistani media YouTube channels including Dawn, GeoTV and Samaa TV

Blocking Pakistani artists in India would only benefit the army and fundamentalists in Pakistan, who desire a deep divide between the two nations's virtually no warmth left in India-Pakistan cultural relations today.

This decision comes in the wake of increasing demands to ban the film, which was originally scheduled to release on May 9, in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks.

(With inputs from agencies)



The Indian government's crackdown on Pakistani artists reflects rising political tensions.

Cultural restrictions can have long-term effects on artistic collaboration and public perception. Statements from influential figures like Javed Akhtar highlight the complex relationship between art and politics.

Key Takeaways