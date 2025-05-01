No Winners, All Losers In US-China Trade War

MENAFN - Asia Times) The United States and China remain in a standoff in their tariff war. Neither side appears willing to budge.

After US President Donald Trump imposed massive 145% tariffs on Chinese imports in early April, China retaliated with its own tariffs of 125% on US goods.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said this week it's up to China to de-escalate tensions. China's Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, said the two sides are not talking .

The prospect of economic decoupling between the world's two largest economies is no longer speculative. It is becoming a hard reality. While many observers debate who might“win” the trade war, the more likely outcome is that everyone loses.

A convenient target

Trump's protectionist agenda has spared few. Allies and adversaries alike have been targeted by sweeping US tariffs. However, China has served as the main target, absorbing the political backlash of broader frustrations over trade deficits and economic displacement in the US.

The economic costs to China are undeniable. The loss of reliable access to the US market, coupled with mounting uncertainty in the global trading system, has dealt a blow to China's export-driven sectors.

China's comparative advantage lies in its vast manufacturing base and tightly integrated supply chains. This is especially true in high-tech and green industries such as electric vehicles, batteries and solar energy. These sectors are deeply dependent on open markets and predictable demand.

New trade restrictions in Europe , Canada and the US on Chinese electric vehicles, in particular, have already caused demand to drop significantly .

The EU and China could set minimum prices on Chinese-made electric vehicles in a deal to remove EU tariffs. Image: Matthias Schrader / AP via The Conversation



China's GDP growth was higher than expected in the first quarter of the year at 5.4%, but analysts expect the effect of the tariffs to soon bite. A key measure of factory activity this week showed a contraction in manufacturing.