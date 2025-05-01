Luxembourg Foreign Minister: Ceasefire Not Part Of Show On Red Square
He made the statement during a briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv, according to Ukrinform.
"Is a ceasefire useful for a show? They want more security on Red Square. After everything they've done, they want peace for the duration of a show, so to speak. Peace and a ceasefire are not part of a show, and it's not something that should last only three days," Bettel said.Read also: Luxembourg to allocate EUR 10M to support Ukraine's energy sector
He noted that Ukraine and its partners had already seen how often Russia violated previous ceasefires, including one declared for Easter.
"What we need now is a real ceasefire rather than a pause that simply fits into your agenda," Bettel said.
Putin declared a "truce" from May 8 to 10 in connection with Victory Day, which is celebrated in Russia. During this time, Russia is supposedly expected to suspend all combat operations.
