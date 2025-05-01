403
Shibani Kashyap Shared Her Views On The Importance Of Intellectual Property In The Creative World At FICCI World IP Day Event
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: FICCI celebrated World Intellectual Property (IP) Day in New Delhi with the theme \"IP and Music: Feel the Beat of IP.\" The aim of the event was to recognize India's rapidly growing music industry and appreciate the contributions of artists, music companies, and platforms that are advancing the country\'s creative sector. The event also addressed challenges faced by the music community.
Speaking on the occasion, singer Shibani Kashyap said,“I envision a future where royalties form a significant part of an artist's income - ideally 50% from royalties and 50% from live shows - so that artists can gain both financial stability and due recognition.” The event began with renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar, who stated in his address that India has immense creative potential which needs proper direction and encouragement.
The panel discussion featured several notable figures including Atul Churamani, leading lawyer Priyanka Khimani, film director Mayur Puri, eminent IP lawyer Pravin Anand, Sanjay Tandon, and independent artist-singer-composer-live performer Shibani Kashyap. The panel shared insights on the role of Intellectual Property (IP) and the challenges artists face in the digital age.
Representing the Bollywood music industry at the FICCI World IP Day 2025, Shibani Kashyap emphasized the importance of Intellectual Property in the creative world. She said,“As an artist, I believe it is vital to connect fellow musicians with organizations like IPRS, which can protect their work and ensure income. Royalties can provide artists with financial security, much like a fixed deposit, along with rightful credit for their creations.”
