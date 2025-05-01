TRENT REZNOR (CHALLENGERS), JEFF TOYNE (PALM ROYALE), DAVID FLEMING (JIM HENSON IDEA MAN), NAINITA DESAI (TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU) HONORED WITH ASCAP COMPOSERS' CHOICE AWARDS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Chosen by the ASCAP composer and songwriter community, the ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards are a singular recognition among US performing rights organizations. The 2025 winners, selected from an outstanding collection of nominees, crafted the music for a passionate sports drama, a period comedy-drama television series, an inspiring documentary that delves into the visionary mind of Jim Henson and a captivating fantasy-adventure video game:



Film Score of the Year: Challengers - Trent Reznor

Television Score of the Year: Palm Royale - Jeff Toyne

Television Theme of the Year: Palm Royale - Jeff Toyne

Documentary Score of the Year: Jim Henson Idea Man - David Fleming Video Game Score of the Year: Tales of Kenzera: Zau - Nainita Desai

In other categories, Andrea Datzman is honored with Top Box Office Film of the Year for the animated coming-of-age family film Inside Out 2. Composer Jeff Cardoni earned Top Network Television Series for his work in the heartwarming sitcom Young Sheldon, while John Sereda received Top Cable Television Series for his music in the historical drama When Calls the Heart. David Vanacore was the top winner in the Most Performed Themes & Underscore category.

In addition, ASCAP recognizes some of the top composers of the past year's hit streaming series and films. The Top Streaming Series winners include Bear McCreary for his music in the epic fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Michael Abels for his tone-setting score in the sci-fi mystery-thriller The Acolyte, Jamie Jackson and WAZ for their work on comedy crime drama Bad Monkey and Rupert Gregson-Williams for his score and Josh Kear & Meghan Trainor for their theme to the suspenseful whodunit crime drama The Perfect Couple.

Among the Top Streaming Films winners, Hans Zimmer is honored for his inventive score to the historical World War II drama Blitz, Lorne Balfe receives recognition for his music in action thriller Carry-On, Amelia Warner is recognized for her work on biographical sports film Young Woman and the Sea and Siddhartha Khosla is celebrated for his musical storytelling in the romantic book-to-film adaptation of The Idea of You.

The complete list of winners is available on the ASCAP website: .

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than one million songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. Founded and governed by songwriters, composers and publishers, it is the only performing rights organization in the U.S. that operates on a not-for-profit basis. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 20 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees; identifies, matches and processes trillions of performances every year; and returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar back to its members as royalties. The ASCAP blanket license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at , on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

SOURCE ASCAP - American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers