LHV Kindlustus Renewed Mandates Of Supervisory Board Members

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 30 April 2025, the shareholders of AS LHV Kindlustus, belonging to the AS LHV Group consolidation group, resolved to extend the mandates of the current Supervisory Board members - Madis Toomsalu, Erki Kilu, Veiko Poolgas and Jaan Koppel - by five years.

When deciding the renewal, Toomsalu's wish to leave LHV Group was taken into account – accordingly, his mandate as a member of the LHV Kindlustus Supervisory Board will also end at the time of his resignation.

All four Supervisory Board members have been involved with LHV Kindlustus since the company was founded. Their shared role is to support the company's strategic development, ensure the reliable management of the insurance portfolio, guide the work of the management board, and ensure that the company's activities comply with both legislative requirements and the internal principles of LHV.

LHV Kindlustus offers a diverse range of property insurance products for both private and corporate customers. The company operates with the aim of providing transparent and customer-focused insurance solutions, strengthening LHV Group's position as an innovative service provider in the local financial sector.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,160 people. As at the end of March, LHV's banking services are being used by 465,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 113,000 active customers, and LHV Kindlustus is protecting a total of 174,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

