SABESP NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Filing Of Form 20F 2024


2025-05-01 12:30:44
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS) (“Company” or“Sabesp”), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has filed, with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”), its annual Form 20-F referring to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (“2024 Form 20-F”).

The 2024 Form 20-F is available on the SEC website ( ) and on the Company's Investor Relations website ( ).

A paper copy of the 2024 Form 20-F will be sent to shareholders, free of charge, upon e-mail request (...).

Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-8679
...

