Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Elderly Deportee From Kashmir Dies At Wagah Border

Elderly Deportee From Kashmir Dies At Wagah Border


2025-05-01 12:19:16
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – An aged and infirm Pakistani national from Kashmir who was brought here to be deported to Pakistan by the Jammu and Kashmir Police collapsed and died at the Attari border on Wednesday.

Sources said Abdul Hamid Bhat had arrived in India in late '80s and settled in the Kashmir Valley, reported The Tribune.

His body was taken for post-mortem that would be held on Thursday.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police deported people throughout the

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also Court Halts Deportation Of J&K Cop, 8 Siblings to Pakistan Despite Court Order, J&K Cop Among 9 Siblings Shifted To Punjab For Deportation To Pakistan

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN01052025000215011059ID1109494396

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search