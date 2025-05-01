Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CAT Refutes SM Reports Regarding Warning To Speaker

CAT Refutes SM Reports Regarding Warning To Speaker


2025-05-01 12:19:14
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Srinagar Bench, has refuted the reports circulating on social media about a stern warning to J&K Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather and Assembly Secretary, Manoj Kumar Pandit, by the CAT over non compliance of its earlier judgment, terming the same as false and malicious.

According to a communiqué received by the CAT, a contempt petition number 225 of 2024 is indeed pending before the tribunal, listed for hearing on April 28, 2025. The document added that no such order has been passed by the tribunal and the public is advised to rely on official sources for accurate information.

