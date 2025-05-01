Used And New Teen Vehicles For Every Budget
|SMALL CARS
|Toyota Corolla sedan (2017-19; 2023 or newer)
|$9,500
|Honda Insight (2019-22)
|$11,600
|Mazda 3 hatchback (2019 or newer)
|$12,100
|Toyota Prius (2017 or newer; only vehicles built after August 2016)
|$12,600
|Mazda 3 sedan (2020 or newer)
|$13,000
|Toyota Prius Prime (2017 or newer)
|$16,200
|Honda Civic hatchback (2022 or newer)
|$19,200
|Honda Civic sedan (2022 or newer)
|$19,200
|Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid (2019)
|$19,300
|MIDSIZE CARS
|Toyota Camry (2018 or newer)
|$ 13,100
|Mazda 6 (2019-21; only vehicles built after June 2019)
|$ 14,000
|Subaru Legacy (2020 or newer)
|$ 15,700
|Nissan Maxima (2020 or newer)
|$ 16,900
|Kia K5 (2021 or newer; only vehicles built after November 2020)
|$ 17,000
|Lexus IS (2017 or newer; only vehicles built after June 2017)
|$ 17,000
|Subaru Outback (2020; only vehicles built after October 2019)
|$ 17,400
|Volvo S60 (2021-22)
|$ 17,500
|Hyundai Sonata (2023 or newer; only vehicles built after December 2022)
|$ 18,100
|Mercedes-Benz C-Class (2019 or newer; except 2021 models built before February 2021)
|$ 19,100
|Honda Accord (2021 or newer)
|$ 19,800
|LARGE CARS
|Genesis G80 (2017-20)
|$ 12,200
|Genesis G90 (2017-22)
|$ 12,400
|Acura RLX (2018-20)
|$ 16,700
|SMALL SUV S
|BMW X2 (2019-or newer)
|$ 12,200
|Mazda CX-3 (2020-21)
|$ 12,900
|Subaru Forester (2019 or newer)
|$ 13,000
|Mazda CX-5 (2020 or newer)
|$ 15,400
|Chevrolet Trailblazer (2021 or newer)
|$ 17,300
|Ford Bronco Sport (2021 or newer)
|$ 17,500
|Nissan Rogue (2021 or newer)
|$ 17,500
|Hyundai Tucson (2022 or newer)
|$ 17,600
|Mazda CX-30 (2022 or newer)
|$ 18,000
|Kia EV6 (2022 or newer; only vehicles built after August 2022)
|$ 19,800
|Mitsubishi Outlander (2022 or newer; only vehicles built after June 2021)
|$ 19,800
|Toyota Corolla Cross (2022 or newer)
|$ 19,800
|MIDSIZE SUV S
|Acura MDX (2017-20)
|$13,100
|Volvo XC90 (2018 or newer; only vehicles built after March 2018)
|$14,600
|Lexus NX (2018 or newer)
|$14,900
|Honda Pilot (2019 or newer)
|$ 16,000
|Ford Explorer (2020 or newer; only vehicles built after May 2020)
|$ 16,600
|Volkswagen Tiguan (2022 or newer)
|$ 16,600
|Toyota Highlander (2017 or newer)
|$ 17,000
|Honda Passport (2019-21; only vehicles built after June 2019)
|$ 18,100
|Nissan Murano (2021 or newer)
|$ 18,400
|Mazda CX-9 (2021 or newer)
|$ 18,500
|Audi Q4 e-tron (2022 or newer)
|$ 18,600
|Acura RDX (2019 or newer)
|$ 19,400
|Subaru Ascent (2021 or newer)
|$ 19,900
Good C hoices - starting at $10,000 or less
|SMALL CARS
|Nissan Sentra (2015 or newer)
|$ 4,400
|Mini Countryman (2011 or newer)
|$ 4,600
|Mazda 3 sedan (2014-19; only vehicles built after October 2013)
|$ 5,000
|Kia Soul (2015 or newer)
|$5,100
|Mazda 3 hatchback (2014-19; only vehicles built after October 2013)
|$ 5,400
|Subaru Impreza wagon (2014 or newer)
|$ 5,700
|Subaru Impreza sedan (2014 or newer)
|$ 5,800
|Volkswagen Golf (2015-21)
|$ 6,300
|Kia Niro Hybrid (2017-22)
|$ 6,600
|Honda Civic sedan (2014-21)
|$6,800
|Volkswagen Golf SportWagen (2015-19)
|$ 6,900
|Subaru Crosstrek (2014 or newer)
|$ 7,300
|Honda Civic coupe (2014-21)
|$ 7,900
|Volkswagen Golf Alltrack (2017-19)
|$ 8,000
|Chevrolet Volt (2016-19)
|$ 9,500
|Chevrolet Bolt (2017-21)
|$ 9,800
|Acura ILX (2016-22)
|$ 10,000
|MIDSIZE CARS
|Volvo S60 (2012-20)
|$ 4,900
|Volkswagen Jetta (2015 or newer)
|$5,300
|Hyundai Sonata (2016-22; only vehicles built after October 2015)
|$ 5,900
|Mercedes-Benz C-Class (2015-18)
|$ 6,500
|Chrysler 200 (2015-17)
|$ 6,700
|Volkswagen Passat (2016-22)
|$ 7,100
|Subaru Legacy (2015-19)
|$ 7,200
|Mazda 6 (2016-18)
|$ 7,300
|Volvo V60 (2015-20)
|$ 7,300
|Acura TL (2012-14; only vehicles built after April 2012)
|$ 7,500
|Audi A3 (2015 or newer)
|$ 7,500
|Ford Fusion (2017-19)
|$ 7,500
|Subaru Outback (2015-19)
|$ 7,600
|Honda Accord sedan (2013-20)
|$ 8,200
|BMW 2 series (2014-21)
|$ 8,400
|Nissan Maxima (2016-19)
|$ 8,600
|Toyota Camry (2015-17)
|$ 8,800
|Lincoln MKZ (2017-19)
|$ 8,900
|Honda Accord coupe (2015-17)
|$ 9,200
|Toyota Prius v (2015-17)
|$ 9,300
|LARGE CARS
|Volvo S80 (2012; 2015-16)
|$ 4,800
|Hyundai Genesis (2015-16)
|$ 8,400
|Kia Cadenza (2017-20)
|$ 8,500
|Mercedes-Benz E-Class (2014-19; only vehicles built after January 2014)
|$ 8,800
|Audi A6 (2016 or newer; only vehicles built after January 2015)
|$ 9,300
|SMALL SUV S
|Buick Encore (2015-22)
|$ 5,100
|Fiat 500X (2016-18; only vehicles built after July 2015)
|$ 5,300
|Nissan Rogue (2014-20)
|$ 5,300
|Subaru Forester (2014-18)
|$ 6,000
|Mitsubishi Outlander (2014-21)
|$ 6,100
|Jeep Compass (2017 or newer; only vehicles built after December 2016)
|$ 6,700
|Mazda CX-3 (2016-2019)
|$ 6,800
|Mazda CX-5 (2014-2019; only vehicles built after October 2013)
|$ 7,200
|Hyundai Tucson (2016-21)
|$ 7,700
|Kia Sportage (2017 or newer)
|$ 7,700
|BMW X1 (2016 or newer)
|$ 8,900
|Audi Q3 (2015 or newer)
|$ 9,100
|Hyundai Kona (2018 or newer)
|$ 9,600
|Honda CR-V (2015 or newer)
|$ 9,800
|MIDSIZE SUV S
|GMC Terrain (2014 or newer)
|$ 5,200
|Volvo XC60 (2013-21)
|$ 5,200
|Chevrolet Equinox (2014 or newer)
|$ 5,300
|Volvo XC90 (2013-17)
|$ 6,000
|Nissan Murano (2015-20)
|$ 7,100
|Kia Sorento (2016 or newer)
|$ 7,500
|Hyundai Santa Fe Sport (2017-18)
|$ 8,300
|Chevrolet Traverse (2018 or newer)
|$ 8,500
|Hyundai Santa Fe (2017 or newer; only vehicles built after March 2016)
|$ 8,500
|Audi Q5 (2015 or newer; only vehicles built after January 2015)
|$ 8,700
|Lincoln MKX (2016-18)
|$ 9,200
|Mercedes-Benz M-Class (2014-15; only vehicles built after August 2013)
|$ 9,200
|Acura MDX (2014-16)
|$ 9,300
|Volkswagen Tiguan (2018-21)
|$ 9,700
|Mazda CX-9 (2017-20; only vehicles built after November 2016)
|$ 9,800
|MINIVAN S
|Kia Sedona (2015-21)
|$ 5,400
|Honda Odyssey (2014 or newer)
|$ 7,300
|Chrysler Pacifica (2017 or newer; only vehicles built after August 2016)
|$ 9,100
NEW VEHICLES FOR TEENS (202 5 MODELS)
Listed vehicles are winners of the 2025 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ award and come with standard automatic emergency braking and good seat belt reminder ratings from IIHS. They have average or better scores from CR for braking and for emergency and routine handling (scoring at least 3 out of 5) and CR usability scores for controls and displays of at least 2 out of 5. All were priced under $45,000 as of April 2025, according to Kelley Blue Book.
|SMALL CARS
|MIDSIZE CARS
|Honda Civic sedan
|Honda Accord
|Mazda 3 hatchback
|Hyundai Ioniq 6
|Mazda 3 sedan
|Toyota Camry
|SMALL SUVS
|MIDSIZE SUVS
|Honda HR-V
|GMC Acadia (built after January 2025)
|Hyundai Ioniq 5
|Honda Pilot
|Hyundai Kona
|Hyundai Santa Fe (built after November 2024)
|Hyundai Tucson
|Kia Telluride
|Mazda CX-30
|Lexus NX
|Mazda CX-50
|Mazda CX-70
|Subaru Forester (excludes Wilderness trim)
|Mazda CX-90
|Subaru Solterra
|Subaru Ascent
For more information, go to iihs.org
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is an independent, nonprofit scientific and educational organization dedicated to reducing deaths, injuries and property damage from motor vehicle crashes through research and evaluation and through education of consumers, policymakers and safety professionals. IIHS is wholly supported by auto insurers.
For more information from CR, go to
Consumer Reports is a nonprofit membership organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer and healthier world. For more than 80 years, CR has provided evidence-based product testing and ratings, rigorous research, hard-hitting investigative journalism, public education and steadfast policy action on behalf of consumers' interests.CONTACT: Joe Young Insurance Institute for Highway Safety 5046410491 ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment