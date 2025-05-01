Clear Blue Technologies Announces Fiscal 2024 Results & Provides Corporate Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financial Restructuring in Q4 2024 successfully completed positioning company for strong 2025

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA), the Smart Power Company, announces its financial results for fiscal 2024 (“F2024”). A complete set of Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) has been filed at . All dollar amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars.

F2024 Financial Results



Bookings increased to $5,071,105, an increase of 105%, when compared to $2,469,846 as of December 31, 2023, with delivery anticipated over the next three years.

TFQ revenue was $2,758,295, a 49% decrease from $5,403,589 in F2023.

TFQ recurring revenue was $759,261 a 2% increase from $747,148 in F2023.

TFQ Gross Profit decreased to $1,349,792 compared to $2,471,345 in the comparable period, a 45% decrease. The gross margin percentage increased to 49% from 46% in F2023.

Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA for the period was ($2,960,457) as compared to ($1,959,397) for the previous period, an 51% degradation from the comparative period of 2023. This was due to the reduced revenue result in 2024 as well as the movement of intangible (R&D) assets from the balance sheet for 2024.

Cash as of December 31, 2024, was $339,905 and remained stable thru Q1. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $1.8M remaining from its IRAP Green Fund contract. At this time, it expects to receive $1.3M of that amount by the end of Q2 2025.



Corporate Update & Financial Outlook

The final quarter of 2024 was a very challenging one for Clear Blue. Due to the previously mentioned (Q3MD&A) uncertainty around contracted grant funding from the Canadian Federal Government, the company was forced to make material changes to avoid a catastrophic result.

The company implemented a series of significant measures to enhance its financial position:



The workforce was reduced, and senior personnel accepted substantial reductions in compensation.

Cloud operations were moved to open-source platforms to reduce cost.

Debt levels were lowered through a successful debt conversion initiative. These outcomes were achieved through comprehensive negotiations with key stakeholders.

As a result of these actions:



The company emerged from a challenging period with a streamlined balance sheet.

Cash flow improved, and the company is now positioned for robust growth. In total, cost reductions exceeded $3 million, exclusive of an additional $1 million in interest savings realized through the debt conversion.



As a result, the Company expects a more balanced cash flow profile in the near term, enabling it to allocate resources toward core growth initiatives and operational execution. The positive impact of these measures is expected to support a trajectory toward sustainable cash generation, while reducing near-term cash repayment obligations. Management remains confident in the Company's ability to drive further revenue expansion and capitalize on long-term growth opportunities.

Clear Blue 2.0 – A Strong Foundation for 2025

Broadly, in this industry, growth has been driven by increased investment in the“Green and AI” sectors, as well as a strong drive to reduce costs and dependence upon diesel fuel. Clear Blue has established relationships with marquee customers across the globe which reduces the dependence on US customers.

Clear Blue enters 2025 with strong momentum, reporting $5,866,625 in bookings-a 138% increase over 2024

Over the past six months, the Company has announced three major agreements, further reinforcing its growth trajectory. While Clear Blue is not issuing formal guidance at this time, these projects-combined with a robust sales pipeline across its five-product portfolio-position the Company well to drive revenue growth and achieve positive EBITDA in 2025.“It's great to get back to selling, forming partnerships, producing, and deploying with customers,” said Miriam Tuerk, CEO of Clear Blue.“Our focus now is to monetize the opportunities ahead and deliver strong results, quarter by quarter.”

Please join our earnings call Thursday May 1st at 11:00 am EDT to hear more.

Registration Link

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-GridTM company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed,“wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

