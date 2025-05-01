HD Hyundai, Hanwha Pledge Deeper Ties With US In Naval Shipbuilding

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, May 1 (IANS) HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and Hanwha Ocean Co., South Korea's leading shipbuilders, have pledged to strengthen cooperation with the United States in naval shipbuilding and maintenance during a visit by a top U.S. Navy official this week, according to the companies on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan on Wednesday visited the headquarters of HD Hyundai Heavy in Ulsan, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, followed by a trip to a shipyard of Hanwha Ocean in Geoje, also in the southern region of the country, as part of his two-nation Asian trip also involving Japan.

According to HD Hyundai Heavy, Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun, in his meeting with Phelan in Ulsan, emphasised the importance of strategic cooperation between South Korea and the U.S. in maritime security while highlighting the company's long-standing expertise in naval shipbuilding, reports Yonhap news agency.

The two sides discussed possible cooperation in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for U.S. naval assets, as well as opportunities in future ship developments.

Kim Dong-kwan, Hanwha Group's vice chairman, meanwhile, offered Phelan a tour of Hanwha Ocean's Geoje shipyard, which was carrying out MRO operations for the USNS Yukon, a 31,000-ton replenishment oiler vessel under the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet.

The vice chairman noted that Hanwha Ocean was at the forefront of South Korea-U.S. naval cooperation, citing its successful delivery of its previous U.S. Navy MRO project and its acquisition of Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia last year.

Kim also said the company has established a robust construction system capable of meeting U.S. Navy requirements and aims to become "the most trusted partner" for American naval programs.

Phelan's visit comes as US President Donald Trump has stressed the need for the revival of the U.S. shipbuilding industry and the importance of partnering with allies, including South Korea, a global leader in naval vessel construction.

Before arriving in South Korea, Phelan visited Japan, where he toured local shipyards and met with Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani to explore bilateral cooperation in naval ship maintenance.