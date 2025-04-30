Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) Quarterly Activities Report

Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR QUARTER

- Commissioning of the Reward Gold Mine Gravity plant commenced, with the processing of gold ore through the gravity gold plant undertaken throughout the quarter.

- Focus during the quarter was on moving the business to be operationally ready for underground mining at the Reward gold mine

- Acquisition of key equipment, to be incorporated into underground fleet at the Reward Gold Mine:

o Epiroc Boomer TD1, specifically designed for high-speed drilling in narrow vein mining in cross sections up to 23m.

o Aramine L350D Loader, remote-operated to enable long-hole stoping which requires the loader to operate in unsupported ground

- Reward gravity gold plant stepped up processing over the quarter capacity with expectations of lifting the throughput each week going forward.

- Feed grade material sampled from the stockpiles are averaging 2.40 g/t which is consistent with previous test work and bulk sampling

- Some small parcels of gold sold over the quarter

- Key operational personnel onboarded at the Reward Gold Mine, along with the appointment of experienced mining executive Sean Richardson as an Independent Non-Executive Director

- Installation and commissioning of TOMRA laser ore sorter and pre-concentrator at the Hill End gravity gold plant.

- Vertex Gold plant operators trained to operate and maintain the Tomra sorter by the Tomra technician who are based nearby in Sydney.

- Additional on-site training for Vertex staff to operate the plant by Gekko technicians - Successful completion of US listing and commencement of trade in Vertex securities on the OTCQB Market under the ticker VTXXF.

- Post quarter-end, the VTX Technical Services team identified a fully developed stope block which will be incorporated into the mine production start-up

Vertex Minerals Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson, commented: "The March quarter was another busy period of activity for Vertex, highlighted by the processing of first ore through our newly installed gravity gold plant, alongside extensive preparations to ramp up mining activity at the Reward gold mine. As we head into the June quarter, Vertex remains on track to achieve our stated objective to develop into a significant Australian gold producer."

"The team's hard work was rewarded post quarter-end, with confirmation the plant processed ore to a gold concentrate with visible gold evident in concentrate. The work carried out to-date shows that Vertex is positioned with well-established on-site downstream processing operations to complement the planned expansion of our mining operations. With an experienced on-site field team now in place, we look forward to providing further updates on what's shaping up as an exciting year ahead with gold prices globally remaining extremely favourable to emerging producers."

