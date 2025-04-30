Amman Hosts Hokusai Manga Exhibition To Boost Jordan-Japan Cultural Ties

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Japanese embassy, in partnership with the Japan Foundation and the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), on Wednesday launched the Hokusai Manga exhibition at Ras Al Ain Gallery, ushering in a fresh phase of cultural collaboration between Jordan and Japan.

According to a statement from the embassy, the exhibition pays tribute to the creative heritage of Katsushika Hokusai, a“legendary” figure in Japanese art, while showcasing the journey of manga from its classical roots to its contemporary forms.

The event invites the public to discover a form of visual storytelling that connects Japan's traditional art with today's internationally beloved manga scene.

Japanese Ambassador Asari Hideki highlighted the importance of cultural engagement in enhancing the relationship between the two nations, emphasising a "mutual dedication" to fostering understanding through the arts.

Deputy City Manager for Community Affairs at GAM Hatem Hamlan reiterated Amman's "ongoing support" for cultural initiatives that promote global dialogue and artistic appreciation.

The exhibition runs from Wednesday to May 20, with opening hours from 10:00am to 7:00pm. On Fridays, it will be open from 3:00pm to 8:00pm, and on Saturdays from 1:00pm to 8:00pm, offering visitors a "distinctive" chance to engage with Japan's "vibrant" visual art traditions, the embassy noted.