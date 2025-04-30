Princess Iman Hospital Nears Completion Ahead Of Schedule In Balqa

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Construction on the Princess Iman Hospital, located in the Maadi area of Balqa Governorate, is now 70 per cent complete, with project handover expected by the end of next month, well in advance of the original timeline outlined in the tender documents.

This early completion is credited to“consistent” monitoring and an accelerated work schedule, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Ministry of Public Works and Housing on Wednesday announced that Minister Maher Abul Saman, joined by Royal Court Secretary-General Mohammad Abu Karaki, toured the hospital site to assess construction progress.

During the visit, the supervising engineers provided the minister with an update on the development stages and current execution rate. The hospital expansion was launched following instructions from Prime Minister Jafar Hassan during his inspection of the site in late September.

Technical evaluations followed, leading to the formal handover of the site to the contractor on November 25 for initial groundwork. The bidding process had begun in late 2024.

The extension includes a new outpatient section featuring eight specialized consultation rooms and a full suite of diagnostic services such as a medical lab, X-ray unit, and a mammography system.

It will also house a dialysis centre with 10 treatment stations, including two for isolation cases, along with vital support zones like reception, billing, a pharmacy, patient lounges, staff facilities, and additional auxiliary units.