Rockbreaks Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NIM) (OTCQB: HUSIF) Engages IBN For Corporate Communications Expertise
Nicola Mining has selected IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to spearhead its corporate communications efforts. As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will generate greater awareness for Nicola Mining by leveraging its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , and wire services via InvestorWire , along with blogs and other outreach tools.
To view the full press release, visit
About Nicola Mining Inc.
Nicola Mining is a junior mining company that maintains a 100%-owned mill and tailings facility located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high-grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes. Nicola's gold and silver mill is the only permitted third-party processing facility in all of British Columbia.
The company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Copper Project , a high-grade copper property adjacent to Canada's largest copper mine. The company also owns 100% of the nearby Treasure Mountain Silver Project .
For further information, visit the company's website at .
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to HUSIF are available in the company's newsroom at
About Rocks & Stocks
Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer
Rocks & Stocks
Austin, Texas
RocksAndStocks
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]
Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment