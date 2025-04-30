Rockbreaks Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NIM) (OTCQB: HUSIF) Engages IBN For Corporate Communications Expertise

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nicola Mining (TSX.V: NIM) (OTCQB: HUSIF) is a junior resource company focused on monetizing high-grade mineral assets in British Columbia. The company leverages a unique dual-pronged operational strategy combining solid revenues from its wholly owned, state-of-the-art gold and silver mill with the long-term upside of 100%-owned copper, silver, and gold exploration projects. This approach allows the company to fund ongoing development while minimizing equity dilution.

About Nicola Mining Inc.

Nicola Mining is a junior mining company that maintains a 100%-owned mill and tailings facility located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high-grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes. Nicola's gold and silver mill is the only permitted third-party processing facility in all of British Columbia.

The company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Copper Project , a high-grade copper property adjacent to Canada's largest copper mine. The company also owns 100% of the nearby Treasure Mountain Silver Project .

