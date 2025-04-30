King Congratulates Canada PM On Party Election Win

For print media only...Amman, April 30 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, expressing congratulations on his party's victory in the federal elections.In the cable, His Majesty emphasised Jordan's deep-rooted ties with Canada and expressed readiness to enhance cooperation, wishing Prime Minister Carney success, and the people of Canada further prosperity and progress.

