King Congratulates Canada PM On Party Election Win

King Congratulates Canada PM On Party Election Win


2025-04-30 11:02:01
Amman, April 30 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, expressing congratulations on his party's victory in the federal elections.
In the cable, His Majesty emphasised Jordan's deep-rooted ties with Canada and expressed readiness to enhance cooperation, wishing Prime Minister Carney success, and the people of Canada further prosperity and progress.

