JFDA Chief Wins Best Government Personality In Health, Family, Population Sector

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 30 (Petra) – Director General of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), Nizar Mheidat, was awarded the Social Governments Award for Best Government Personality 2024 in the Health, Family, and Population sector.The award was presented during the Social Governments Awards ceremony, held as part of the Digital Leadership in Government Communication Forum in Dubai.According to a statement by the JFDA on Wednesday, Mheidat said the award for which over 50 prominent Arab government figures were nominated highlights the institution's excellence in community engagement, digital transformation, and innovative content development through social media platforms.He noted that the JFDA has proactively shared information with the public and media about its plans, priorities, and the impact of its initiatives, while also implementing educational and awareness programs to boost public confidence.Mhaidat emphasized that His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision has long placed the improvement of public services and effective citizen engagement at the forefront of national priorities. He underscored the importance of government responsiveness and the need for continuous dialogue between officials and citizens.The Director General also noted that the JFDA previously won first place in the 2024 King Abdullah II Award for Excellence in Government Performance and Transparency in the health and regulatory sector, in addition to being named Best Arab Government Institution under the Arab Government Excellence Awards administered by the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO) – League of Arab States.Mheidat described the JFDA as a leading Jordanian success story, with its regulatory model shared and adopted by several regional counterparts. He noted the agency has supported drafting legislation, sharing expertise, and training with peer regulatory bodies across the Arab world.He also thanked the Social Governments Institute and its Director General, Ahmad Sabri, for recognizing Arab government excellence in public communication and institutional capacity building based on international standards and performance indicators.