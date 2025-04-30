403
Bang & Olufsen Launches Exclusive Riva Edition Speakers
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Bang & Olufsen, represented exclusively in Qatar by Darwish Holding, marked the official launch of its two exclusive Riva Edition speakers, the Beosound A5 and Beosound 2, at an event at the Corinthia Yacht Club at The Pearl Island.
The world's most famous shipyard brand and the world's leading luxury audio brand breathe new life into a new range of products recreated with a nautical twist to provide the soundtrack for every voyage on the open sea, a statement said.
Guests were welcomed to a refined presentation at Kai's Songbird, followed by a curated audio journey on board the sleek Riva 68' Ego yacht, moored just outside the venue.
The evening's culinary experience was orchestrated by Malaysian Chinese Chef Foong Wai Loong, who served a menu inspired by liberated Nanyang cooking, combining rich heritage with bold creativity.
The partnership between Riva and Bang & Olufsen celebrates craftsmanship, design and innovation, offering a new sensory experience with two innovative products for on-board sound systems: the Beosound A5 and Beosound 2 Riva Edition speakers.
At the intersection between Danish craftsmanship and Italian know-how, the Beosound A5 and Beosound 2 Riva Edition speakers deliver perfection in every wave. The combination of fine materials, including mahogany, maple and aluminum, encapsulates the essence of the two brands.
Beosound A5 in navy blue aluminum is wrapped in refined mahogany and maple veneer. The locking pins on the hinges of the aluminum handle pop in aquamarine blue that have been laser etched with the Bang & Olufsen logo, creating nautical sophistication for every deck. The speaker is finished in Bang & Olufsen's factory in Struer, Denmark, while the wooden speaker cover is handmade by Riva's master craftsmen in Sarnico.
Beosound A5 features 360-degree sound dispersion and excellent sound quality. The speaker is also Cradle to Cradle Certified®, showcasing commitment to longevity. Bang & Olufsen's RoomSense feature adapts playback based on any space for crystal-clear immersive sound every time.
With up to 12 hours of battery life and wireless charging built in, plus IP65 water resistance, Beosound A5 has easily replaceable individual parts of the speaker and new software updates over time.
Beosound 2, a solid aluminum speaker has been double anodized in navy blue before precision-milling the lines of its iconic grille; the floating control wheel features the addition of Riva's signature blue aquamarine line.
Beosound 2 delivers a truly powerful sound performance thanks to Bang & Olufsen's Acoustic Lens Technology in the conical speaker body which creates a 360-degree sound experience. Listeners can swipe through songs with a single touch and the wheel interface allows for steering the sound in any direction.
The Beosound A5 and Beosound 2 Riva Edition speakers are available upon order only.
