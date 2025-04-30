Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Katara Concludes Workshop For The Blind

2025-04-30 11:01:41
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Katara Cultural Village has concluded a three-day storytelling writing workshop for the blind. Katara general manager Prof Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti honoured the participants of the workshop held in collaboration with Al Noor Institute for the Blind. The aim was to develop participants' skills in creative writing techniques and open new avenues for self-expression through storytelling.

