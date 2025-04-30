403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Katara Concludes Workshop For The Blind
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Katara Cultural Village has concluded a three-day storytelling writing workshop for the blind. Katara general manager Prof Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti honoured the participants of the workshop held in collaboration with Al Noor Institute for the Blind. The aim was to develop participants' skills in creative writing techniques and open new avenues for self-expression through storytelling.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment