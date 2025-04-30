Gamechanger Debuts First National Brand Campaign, Celebrating The Heart Of Youth Sports

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Press Releases

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /3BL/ - GameChanger , the #1-rated youth sports app for live streaming, statistics, scheduling, and scorekeeping, announced its first national brand campaign: For the Sport of Love . The campaign shines a spotlight on the unsung heroes of youth sports – the coaches, parents, and families who show up every day, driven not by fame or fortune, but by love. GameChanger is a DICK'S Sporting Goods company.

From pregame pep talks, long drives, early mornings, tough losses, and joyful celebrations, to coaches offering comfort, parents cheering in the rain or watching on GameChanger while completing a cross-country work trip, For the Sport of Love captures the emotional highs and lows of competition and honors the everyday sacrifices that fuel youth sports.

"This campaign is a reminder that behind every box score and highlight, there's a deeper story, and someone who made it possible," said Sameer Ahuja, GameChanger president and DICK'S Sporting Goods senior vice president. "So often, it's a coach, parent, or loved one who shows up without fanfare but with unwavering commitment. For the Sport of Love is our way of saying thank you to those who give so much, simply out of love. It feels only right that GameChanger's first national brand campaign honors the families, coaches, and supporters who lift our youth up, day after day."

Filmed entirely in California, the campaign features real athletes and coaches from across the greater Los Angeles area. Teams include Millikan High School and LA Premiere Prep (boys basketball), Ontario Christian and St. Joseph's High School (girls basketball), Corona High School (baseball and softball), Orange Lutheran High School (baseball), Notre Dame High School (softball), Prime and Surfside Volleyball Clubs (girls volleyball), Calabasas High School (boys soccer), and Newbury Park Elite Football Club (girls soccer).

The new campaign will run across top digital and social media platforms, including Meta, YouTube, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, ESPN, Conde Nast, and Hearst. For the Sport of Love was directed by Curt Morgan, Founder and ECD of the agency, WOLVVS.

About GameChanger:

GameChanger empowers athletes, coaches, and families to stay connected through live streaming, scorekeeping, team management tools and developmental resources. Available on iOS, Android, and the web, GameChanger covers over 9M+ games annually and 1M+ teams a year. The live streaming and team management technology is available for all youth sports, with deep stats and scorekeeping capability for baseball, softball, volleyball, and basketball. GameChanger is based in New York City and is owned and operated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.

About WOLVVS:

WOLVVS is a creative content studio built for brands that demand more than just marketing-they want stories that move people and therefore move the world. With a cinematic approach rooted in film, culture, and precision craft, WOLVVS creates unforgettable branded experiences for some of the world's most iconic companies. From concept to final frame, every project is driven by an obsessive commitment to authenticity, emotional impact, and visual excellence.

Media Contact:

Zack Yohman

GameChanger, Head of Communications

