Ron Gordon Watch Repair Announces Blog Post On TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph: Where Solar Energy Meets Swiss Precision

- Ron GordonNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New York City's top-rated TAG Heuer repair and service shop, is is excited to announce a new blog post focused on the recently launched TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph . This latest post to Ron's witty blog celebrates how TAG Heuer masterfully combines a passion for Swiss watches with his keen eye on the watch news. As announced by TAG Heuer, new solar technology has produced a watch collection that matches New York City residents' love for technology, accurate time management, and style. ￼“We're seeing more brands embrace sustainability even in watchmaking. TAG Heuer has given us a striking example of a new watch that combines historic technology with environmental consciousness,” explained Ron Gordon, proprietor of Ron Gordon Watch Repair . He continued,“In a city like New York City, where energy and style go hand in hand, the Solargraph is a perfect combination the emerging sustainability agenda.”The full blog post can be found at .Here is background on this release. The post explores and explains how the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph reimagines the original 1986 Formula 1 series. It draws inspiration from its colorful heritage. It uses a solar-powered quartz movement (Calibre TH50‐00), meaning just one minute of light exposure powers the watch for an entire day. Here's something amazing: once fully charged, the Solargraph can operate for up to 10 months without additional charging. With this innovation, TAG Heuer now offers a timepiece that is both environmentally forward-looking and yet true to its historic roots in motorsports.The watch is available in various colors and materials-including vibrant rubber straps and sleek sandblasted steel. Its versatility is ideal for New Yorkers who want both style and performance from their watches. Whether attending meetings in Midtown, running errands downtown, or escaping the city on weekends, watch-lovers will appreciate the watch's 100m water resistance, durable construction, and vibrant, easy-to-read dial designs enhanced with Super-LumiNova. Complete information can be found at .TAG HEUER WATCH REPAIR IN MIDTOWN MANHATTANRon Gordon Watch Repair, however, is focused primarily not on new watches but on historic or antique watches, often family heirlooms. Persons who own a TAG Heuer of any age or type are strongly encouraged to reach out for an evaluation, possible tune-up, or repair. In a city where every second counts, everyone needs a reliable and stylish watch on their wrist. The latest blog post emphasizes how Ron Gordon Watch Repair helps New Yorkers keep their TAG Heuer watches at peak performance. Readers are invited to explore the Solargraph collection through TAG Heuer's website and reach out to Ron Gordon for any watch repair needs, ensuring that every TAG Heuer watch remains a reliable and stylish timepiece, whether old or new. TAG Heuer repair information can be found at .ABOUT RON GORDON WATCH REPAIRRon Gordon Watch Repair is conveniently located at 280 Madison Avenue at 40th Street in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The company specializes in the service and repair of high quality, luxury, watches, both modern and vintage, and repairs watches for those who wear the very best brands. The expert and namesake is Ron Gordon.

