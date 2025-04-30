TECNO Launches Shot On CAMON Contest 2025, Empowering Snapshot Mastery With The CAMON 40 Series

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Running from May 1 to September 30, 2025, participants can enter by posting photos taken with the CAMON 40 Series on Instagram using the hashtags #ShotOnCAMON and #TECNOCAMON40Series. The Shot On CAMON Contest 2025 has a $10,000 Grand Prize and generous theme-based awards with more cash prizes, smartphones and even a trip to London up for grabs!

As TECNO's flagship AI smartphone, the CAMON 40 Series harnesses TECNO AI to deliver a seamless experience. Its innovative One-Tap FlashSnap Mode combines a high-speed shutter with the BestMoment AI algorithm, allowing users to instantly capture clear and stable dynamic scenes. Even in fast-paced environments, users can effortlessly capture professional-grade photos without missing a single moment.

This year's contest partners once again with Amateur Photographer, the world's longest-running magazine, ensuring expert and credible judging. With a 78% global reach among enthusiasts, its technical authority and wide appeal are especially valuable in emerging markets. A panel of expert judges from both Amateur Photographer and TECNO's imaging team will evaluate all entries based on instant capture ability, emotional intention, use of light and color, and composition and image quality.

"Last year's winners earned a London trip, where we witnessed the creation of many breathtaking and inspiring works," said Nigel Atherton, the Editor-in-Chief of Amateur Photographer. "Now, we are thrilled to see TECNO bringing professional-level snapshot capabilities to every smartphone user through the CAMON 40 Series, unlocking boundless creative potential. We look forward to seeing this year's outstanding snapshot entries from around the world."

Activate FlashSnap to Join a Global Snapshot Journey

Guided by the CAMON 40 Series' "Perfect Snap Anytime" positioning, the Shot On CAMON Contest 2025 highlights signature FlashSnap Mode, celebrating fast-capture creativity and the power to freeze unforgettable moments in time. The three creative submission categories invite a diverse range of perspectives:



Snap Every Pulse: From natural wonders to urban dynamics, this theme invites participants to capture moments that reflect the rhythm of life-whether through dynamic scenes in nature, wildlife, street culture, or city energy.

Snap All Fleeting Bonds : Focus on the emotional depth of human connections. This theme welcomes submissions that reflect the warmth between family, friends, and pets. Snap Any Motion: Capture dynamic movement-whether it is everyday actions or high-energy sports. Freeze the thrill of motion in your own visual language.

All entries must feature a visible TECNO watermark and be original content. Duplicate submissions will be disqualified. Complete contest rules and submission guidelines can be found by visiting the official TECNO website and social platforms.

Share Photographic Creativity to Win a London Trip & Amazing Cash Prizes

To enhance accessibility, TECNO has introduced a dedicated submission portal on its global official website , making it easy for users to turn fleeting moments into lasting visual stories. To enter, users should post their shots captured on the CAMON 40 on Instagram with #ShotOnCAMON and #TECNOCAMON40Series and submit high-resolution versions either via email at [email protected] or directly through the online portal.

One outstanding photographer will be awarded the Grand Prize of $10,000 and the honorary title of "TECNO Photography Master" - the highest honor of the competition. Each of the three themes will be awarded a Gold Prize ($5,000), Silver Prize ($3,000), and Bronze Prize ($1,000)-resulting in a total of nine category winners. All winning participants stand a chance to join an exclusive Photography Tour in London.

Additionally, the TECNO Friend Prize will award ten CAMON 40 Premier 5G smartphones to the top IG Reels creators. Winning works will also be showcased in global media exhibitions, the TECNO annual photo book, and across TECNO's official platforms.

To bring the Shot On CAMON spirit closer to users, TECNO will host offline snapshot challenges from June to August at flagship stores in key markets. CAMON 40 Series users will have the opportunity to experience fast-shooting firsthand, capture life's best moments, and submit entries to the global Shot On CAMON contest. These events will highlight TECNO's AI imaging capabilities while inspiring creative expression.

The CAMON 40 Series redefines mobile imaging with its innovative FlashSnap technology, helping every user to tell the story of their lives through captivating images. This user-centric approach has boosted the brand's efforts to democratize premium imaging technologies throughout emerging markets, making TECNO a trusted partner to capture the magic moments of vibrant life.

For more details and contest rules, please visit shotoncamon or follow @tecnomobile on Instagram.

