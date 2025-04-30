'In Less Hurry, Will Make Potential Trade Deals With India': Donald Trump Says 'US Is Reaping Benefits Of Tariffs'
'Very good chance that we will make deal with China,' says Donald Trump, as reported by Reuters.Potential deals with India: US President
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has "potential" trade deals with India, South Korea and Japan as he seeks to convert his tariff policy into trade agreements, Reuters reported.
At a town hall on the NewsNation television network, Trump was asked when he would be announcing agreements with those three countries. "We have potential deals" with them, he said.
Trump said he was in no rush to conclude the deals because the United States is reaping the benefits of the tariffs he has imposed, according to Reuters.
"I'm in less of a hurry than you are. We are sitting on the catbird seat. They want us. We don't need them," he said.I'm in less of a hurry than you are. We are sitting on the catbird seat. They want us. We don't need them.
Key Takeaways
- Trump believes the U.S. is benefiting from current tariffs. He expresses optimism about potential trade deals with multiple countries. The administration is in no rush to finalize agreements as they leverage their advantageous position.
