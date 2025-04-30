Pakistan Violates Ceasefire For The 7Th Straight Day Despite Warning, India Counters 'Proportionately'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pakistan violated ceasefire for the 7th straight day, on April 30, despite stern warning after Pahalgam terror attack. Meanwhile, India countered the 'unprovoked' firing across the Line of Control (LoC) 'proportionately,' Indian Army said.

Indian Army issued a statement in this regard and stated,“During the night of 30 April-01 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. These were responded proportionately by the Indian Army.”

This comes a day after unprovoked firing was initiated along the international border in Jammu's Pargwal sector in addition to LoC in different sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. On the same day, massive combing operation was launched by the Army that involved house searches along the LoC in Kupwara district to prevent infiltrators during these breaches of truce.

The recent ceasefire violations follow a series of measures initiated by India after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

According to former UN counter-terrorism official and a Kashmir expert, Luv Puri, the escalation of hostilities along the LoC was not unexpected.“Little is known of what will happen following Prime Minister Modi's statement that he has given 'freedom of operation' to the armed forces," Times of India quoted Luv Puri as saying.

Asserting that the extension of firing from the LoC to the IB indicates a familiar pattern, the former UN official said, "But for those of us who have either witnessed or documented developments along the 740km LoC and the 198km international border over the past three decades, the escalation is not unexpected.”

Amid escalating tensions with its neighbour, Pakistan on Wednesday said that it has "credible intelligence" that India plans to launch military action soon, Reuters reported.

Furthermore, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought US support to push India to“dial down the rhetoric and act responsibly.” According to a State Department statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged both nations to“de-escalate tensions."