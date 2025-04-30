AAON Reports Sales & Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2025
|
Financial Highlights:
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
%
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
GAAP Measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AAON-Branded Products net sales
|
$ 189,493
|
|
$ 234,181
|
|
(19.1) %
|
|
BASX-Branded Products net sales
|
$ 132,561
|
|
$ 27,918
|
|
374.8 %
|
|
Total net sales
|
$ 322,054
|
|
$ 262,099
|
|
22.9 %
|
|
Gross profit
|
$ 86,364
|
|
$ 92,242
|
|
(6.4) %
|
|
Gross profit margin
|
26.8 %
|
|
35.2 %
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
$ 35,111
|
|
$ 46,970
|
|
(25.2) %
|
|
Operating margin
|
10.9 %
|
|
17.9 %
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 29,292
|
|
$ 39,016
|
|
(24.9) %
|
|
Earnings per diluted share
|
$ 0.35
|
|
$ 0.46
|
|
(23.9) %
|
|
Diluted average shares
|
83,351,536
|
|
84,044,670
|
|
(0.8) %
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjusted net income1
|
$ 31,135
|
|
$ 39,016
|
|
(20.2) %
|
|
Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share1
|
$ 0.37
|
|
$ 0.46
|
|
(19.6) %
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA1
|
$ 56,698
|
|
$ 60,484
|
|
(6.3) %
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin1
|
17.6 %
|
|
23.1 %
|
|
|
|
1 This is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation to GAAP measure.
|
Backlog
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
(in thousands)
|
AAON-branded products
|
$ 403,863
|
|
$ 327,343
|
|
$ 278,636
|
BASX-branded products
|
623,006
|
|
539,747
|
|
279,807
|
|
$ 1,026,869
|
|
$ 867,090
|
|
$ 558,443
Matt Tobolski, COO and President, stated, "Considering the size of the backlog at the end of the first quarter and the expected conversion rates of that backlog, we are positioned well entering the second quarter. For the AAON Oklahoma segment, bookings trends have been positive year-to-date, backlog is strong, and production rates are increasing. We expect production volumes at our Tulsa, Okla. facility to increase considerably over the next several months given demand and as supply chain constraints abate. This will help drive quarter-over-quarter improvements in AAON Oklahoma sales and margins, partially offset by costs associated with the ramp-up of production at the new Memphis, Tenn. facility. Backlog and bookings of BASX-branded equipment continue to strengthen, driven by the data center market. We continue making progress towards improving operational efficiencies at our Redmond, Oregon and Longview, Texas facilities, and we continue to expect to build on this progress throughout the year. This will drive robust year-over-year growth in the cumulative sales of our BASX and AAON Coil Products segments. In conclusion, while there are increased uncertainties with the second half of the year related to the macroeconomic environment, we are encouraged with the immediate near-term outlook and extremely excited with the long-term fundamentals of the business."
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $2.4 million and a balance on its revolving credit facility of $178.0 million. Rebecca Thompson, CFO and Treasurer, commented, "During the quarter, we increased our dividend 25.0% to $0.10 per quarter or $0.40 per annum. We also completed the repurchase of 371,139 shares for $30.0 million at an average price of $80.81 per share during the quarter. We have continued confidence in our ability to grow and plan to invest $220.0 million in 2025 as we stand up our new plant in Memphis, continue improvements in Longview and invest in back office automation and technology."
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call and webcast tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the first quarter of 2025 results and outlook. The conference call will be accessible via dial-in for those who wish to participate in Q&A as well as a listen-only webcast. The dial-in is accessible at 1-800-836-8184. To access the listen-only webcast, please register at . On the next business day following the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website at .
About AAON
Founded in 1988, AAON is a global leader in HVAC solutions for commercial, industrial and data center indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable and custom-made equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. Its highly engineered equipment is sold under the AAON and BASX brands. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligations to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (1) the timing and extent of changes in raw material and component prices, (2) the effects of fluctuations in the commercial/industrial new construction market, (3) the timing and extent of changes in interest rates, as well as other competitive factors during the year, and (4) general economic, market or business conditions. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in AAON's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, as may be revised and updated by AAON's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and AAON's Current Reports on Form 8-K.
Contact Information
Joseph Mondillo
Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy
Phone: (617) 877-6346
Email: [email protected]
|
AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Net sales
|
$ 322,054
|
|
$ 262,099
|
Cost of sales
|
235,690
|
|
169,857
|
Gross profit
|
86,364
|
|
92,242
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
51,293
|
|
45,288
|
Gain on disposal of assets
|
(40)
|
|
(16)
|
Income from operations
|
35,111
|
|
46,970
|
Interest expense, net
|
(2,802)
|
|
(239)
|
Other income, net
|
174
|
|
77
|
Income before taxes
|
32,483
|
|
46,808
|
Income tax provision
|
3,191
|
|
7,792
|
Net income
|
$ 29,292
|
|
$ 39,016
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.36
|
|
$ 0.48
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.35
|
|
$ 0.46
|
Cash dividends declared per common share:
|
$ 0.10
|
|
$ 0.08
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
81,472,351
|
|
81,661,972
|
Diluted
|
83,351,536
|
|
84,044,670
|
AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
Assets
|
(in thousands, except share and per share
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 994
|
|
$ 14
|
Restricted cash
|
1,389
|
|
6,500
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
164,977
|
|
147,434
|
Income tax receivable
|
7,438
|
|
4,115
|
Inventories, net
|
198,852
|
|
187,420
|
Contract assets, net
|
188,656
|
|
135,421
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
9,438
|
|
7,308
|
Total current assets
|
571,744
|
|
488,212
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
552,277
|
|
510,356
|
Intangible assets, net and goodwill
|
160,613
|
|
160,152
|
Right of use assets
|
14,751
|
|
15,436
|
Deferred tax assets
|
-
|
|
836
|
Other long-term assets
|
808
|
|
242
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,300,193
|
|
$ 1,175,234
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Debt, short-term
|
$ 16,000
|
|
$ 16,000
|
Accounts payable
|
77,155
|
|
44,645
|
Accrued liabilities
|
97,041
|
|
99,347
|
Contract liabilities
|
16,421
|
|
14,913
|
Total current liabilities
|
206,617
|
|
174,905
|
Debt, long-term
|
236,417
|
|
138,891
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
5,140
|
|
-
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
20,014
|
|
20,743
|
New market tax credit obligation
|
16,153
|
|
16,113
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common stock, $.004 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 81,348,131 and
|
325
|
|
326
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
39,020
|
|
68,946
|
Retained earnings
|
776,507
|
|
755,310
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
815,852
|
|
824,582
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,300,193
|
|
$ 1,175,234
|
AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Operating Activities
|
(in thousands)
|
Net income
|
$ 29,292
|
|
$ 39,016
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
18,943
|
|
13,437
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
52
|
|
31
|
Amortization of right of use assets
|
25
|
|
12
|
Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments
|
88
|
|
112
|
Provision for excess and obsolete inventories, net of write-offs
|
57
|
|
581
|
Share-based compensation
|
4,021
|
|
3,957
|
Other
|
(45)
|
|
(10)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
5,976
|
|
(740)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(17,631)
|
|
28,334
|
Income taxes
|
(3,323)
|
|
8,221
|
Inventories
|
(11,489)
|
|
16,699
|
Contract assets
|
(53,235)
|
|
(5,387)
|
Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets
|
(2,703)
|
|
(4,349)
|
Accounts payable
|
21,625
|
|
(9,968)
|
Contract liabilities
|
1,508
|
|
2,770
|
Extended warranties
|
37
|
|
698
|
Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities
|
(2,412)
|
|
(1,044)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
(9,214)
|
|
92,370
|
Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(46,723)
|
|
(34,688)
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
40
|
|
16
|
Acquisition of intangible assets
|
(3,717)
|
|
(4,055)
|
Principal payments from note receivable
|
12
|
|
13
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(50,388)
|
|
(38,714)
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
Borrowings of debt
|
235,925
|
|
115,130
|
Payments of debt
|
(138,411)
|
|
(153,458)
|
Proceeds from financing obligation, net of issuance costs
|
-
|
|
4,186
|
Payment related to financing costs
|
-
|
|
(417)
|
Stock options exercised
|
4,356
|
|
9,844
|
Repurchase of stock
|
(31,536)
|
|
-
|
Employee taxes paid by withholding shares
|
(6,768)
|
|
(3,041)
|
Cash dividends paid to stockholders
|
(8,095)
|
|
(6,556)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
55,471
|
|
(34,312)
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(4,131)
|
|
19,344
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
6,514
|
|
9,023
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$ 2,383
|
|
$ 28,367
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), additional non-GAAP financial measures are provided and reconciled in the following tables. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the ability of investors to analyze the Company's business trends and operating performance as they are used by management to better understand operating performance. Since adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable with other similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income adjusted for any infrequent events, such as litigation settlements, net of profit sharing and tax effect, in the periods presented.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to non-GAAP adjusted net income for the periods indicated:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Net income, a GAAP measure
|
$ 29,292
|
|
$ 39,016
|
Memphis incentive fee1
|
2,700
|
|
-
|
Profit sharing effect2
|
(230)
|
|
-
|
Tax effect
|
(627)
|
|
-
|
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
|
$ 31,135
|
|
$ 39,016
|
Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share
|
$ 0.37
|
|
$ 0.46
|
1The incentive fee relates to fees payable to our real estate broker associated with the acquisition of our
|
2Profit sharing effect of the Memphis incentive fee in the respective period.
EBITDA
EBITDA (as defined below) is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator of a company's ability to internally fund operations. The Company defines EBITDA as net income, plus (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) interest expense (income), net and (3) income tax expense. EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.
The Company's EBITDA measure provides additional information which may be used to better understand the Company's operations. EBITDA is one of several metrics that the Company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income, as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance. EBITDA, as used by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the Company's management team and by other users of the Company's consolidated financial statements.
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA adjusted by items in non-GAAP adjusted net income, above, except for taxes, as taxes are already excluded from EBITDA.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Net income, a GAAP measure
|
$ 29,292
|
|
$ 39,016
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
18,943
|
|
13,437
|
Interest expense, net
|
2,802
|
|
239
|
Income tax expense
|
3,191
|
|
7,792
|
EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure
|
$ 54,228
|
|
$ 60,484
|
Memphis incentive fee1
|
2,700
|
|
-
|
Profit sharing effect2
|
(230)
|
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure
|
$ 56,698
|
|
$ 60,484
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
17.6 %
|
|
23.1 %
|
1The incentive fee relates to fees payable to our real estate broker associated with the acquisition of our
|
2Profit sharing effect of the Memphis incentive fee in the respective period.
