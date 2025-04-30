Houthis Say Their Attacks Led To Downing Of U.S. F-18 Fighter Jet

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SANAA, May 1 (NNN-YPA) – Yemen's Houthis, said yesterday, they had downed a U.S. F-18 fighter jet, during an earlier assault on the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, and launched fresh drone attacks over the past 24 hours, targeting another U.S. carrier and Israeli cities.

Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said in a televised statement, on the group's al-Masirah TV channel that, the attack in the Red Sea resulted in the“downing of an F-18 fighter jet into the sea” and forced the Truman to“retreat towards the Suez Canal.”

The U.S. Navy said on Monday, an F/A-18 Super Hornet was lost at sea, after it fell overboard, while being moved aboard the USS Harry S. Truman. A U.S. official said, initial reports indicated the jet fell as the carrier made a hard turn to evade incoming Houthi fire.

Sarea also said, the Houthis had targeted the USS Carl Vinson and accompanying warships, in the Arabian Sea with drones.“We targeted the U.S. aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, and its escorting warships using drones,” he said.

He added that, Houthi forces had also launched drone attacks on unspecified military sites in the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Ashkelon. The claims could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate comment from the U.S. or Israeli militaries.

Tensions between Houthis and the United States have escalated since Washington resumed airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen on March 15. The United States has sought to deter the group from targeting Israel, commercial vessels, and U.S. naval assets in the region.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, said, they would halt attacks on Israel and U.S. forces, if Israel ends its military campaign in Gaza and allows humanitarian aid into Palestinian territories.– NNN-YPA