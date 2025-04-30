CPKC Announces Results Of Director Elections
%
Votes For
|
%
Votes Against
|
Hon. John Baird, P.C.
|
97.54
|
2.46
|
Isabelle Courville
|
97.99
|
2.01
|
Keith E. Creel
|
99.85
|
0.15
|
Amb. Antonio Garza (Ret.)
|
98.99
|
1.01
|
Arturo Gutiérrez Hernández
|
97.26
|
2.74
|
Hon. Edward R. Hamberger
|
99.81
|
0.19
|
Janet H. Kennedy
|
99.87
|
0.13
|
Henry Maier
|
99.08
|
0.92
|
Matthew H. Paull
|
97.55
|
2.45
|
Jane L. Peverett
|
98.64
|
1.36
|
Andrea Robertson
|
98.52
|
1.48
|
Gordon T. Trafton
|
99.05
|
0.95
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ ( ) and EDGAR ( ).
About CPKC
With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR
