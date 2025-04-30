CPKC Announces Results Of Director Elections

CALGARY, AB, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP ) (CPKC) today announced the results of the 2025 annual meeting held earlier today, including the election of all 12 nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 10, 2025, as directors of CPKC.

All directors received at least 97 percent of votes cast. Isabelle Courville, upon her re-election as a director, was re-appointed Chair of CPKC's Board of Directors.

The advisory vote on executive compensation (Say on Pay) received 87.74 percent in favour. The advisory vote on approach to climate change (Say on Climate) received 91.66 percent in favour. The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditor received 99.61 percent in favour. The amendment to By-law No. 2 received 55.74 percent in favour.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot on the election of directors are as follows: