CPKC Announces Results Of Director Elections


2025-04-30 08:30:49
CALGARY, AB, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP ) (CPKC) today announced the results of the 2025 annual meeting held earlier today, including the election of all 12 nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 10, 2025, as directors of CPKC.

All directors received at least 97 percent of votes cast. Isabelle Courville, upon her re-election as a director, was re-appointed Chair of CPKC's Board of Directors.

The advisory vote on executive compensation (Say on Pay) received 87.74 percent in favour. The advisory vote on approach to climate change (Say on Climate) received 91.66 percent in favour. The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditor received 99.61 percent in favour. The amendment to By-law No. 2 received 55.74 percent in favour.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot on the election of directors are as follows:

%

Votes For

%

Votes Against

Hon. John Baird, P.C.

97.54

2.46

Isabelle Courville

97.99

2.01

Keith E. Creel

99.85

0.15

Amb. Antonio Garza (Ret.)

98.99

1.01

Arturo Gutiérrez Hernández

97.26

2.74

Hon. Edward R. Hamberger

99.81

0.19

Janet H. Kennedy

99.87

0.13

Henry Maier

99.08

0.92

Matthew H. Paull

97.55

2.45

Jane L. Peverett

98.64

1.36

Andrea Robertson

98.52

1.48

Gordon T. Trafton

99.05

0.95

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ ( ) and EDGAR ( ).

About CPKC
 With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC

