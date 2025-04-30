BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 Social Mining Event: 1 Billion $BC Tokens Up For Grabs

BELIZE CITY, Belize, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BC announced the official launch of the second phase of its $BC mining event , set to begin on May 1, 2025. This follows the strong response from the first phase, which introduced a 1 billion $BC prize pool and attracted thousands of users through daily rewards and social mining. In addition, BC previously distributed 400 million $BC to the Solana community as part of a dedicated community airdrop initiative, reaching over 100,000 eligible wallets. The upcoming campaign features a total pool of 1 billion $BC, with 50 million released daily.

Activating the Community: Establishing a Beneficial Ecosystem

BC has been working to create a vibrant and engaging ecosystem since the $BC token's launch last year. This project encourages active participation and lowers barriers for new users by fusing social interaction with gameplay, which strengthens the community.

The BC team stated, "We want to ensure that every contribution, whether through gameplay or bringing others into the fold, is acknowledged and rewarded." "We want to establish a setting where players feel appreciated for their contributions to the platform's expansion."

Transparent Airdrop System

Airdrop distribution remains fully transparent in Phase 1, BC publicly disclosed all airdrop addresses. In Phase 2, the platform will again use Merkle tree proofs to ensure verifiability of all participation data. $BC is already used for in-game payments, reward redemptions, and platform events, circulating across De-Gamble and other ecosystem features to provide practical utility for token holders.

How to Participate in Phase 2 of $BC Mining

Phase 2 of the mining event will run from May 1, 2025, 00:00 (UTC). The total reward pool is 1 billion $BC, with 50 million $BC released daily on a first-come, first-served basis.

All BC users are eligible to join. No deposit is required. Users can earn points through two methods:

Play Games: Every $1 wagered on BC earns 1 point.

Invite Friends: Each successful referral (invitee completes basic KYC) earns 2,000 points, equivalent to 200 BC tokens, roughly matching the reward points from $2,000 in real wagering.

In both cases, 10 points can be redeemed for 1 $BC token. Referrers will also earn an extra 5% bonus based on their invitees' wagering points.

Additionally, participating users will have a chance to win a Porsche raffle ticket. For every $10 or more wagered on the platform each day, users will be eligible to enter the Daily Lucky Raffle, with winners randomly selected. Check the event page for raffle results and more details.

For full details, visit: events/new-minin

About BC and $BC

Founded in 2017, BC is a global crypto platform that offers a variety of digital entertainment experiences. The platform holds multiple international licenses and is committed to building an open, transparent, and community-driven Web3 ecosystem.

$BC is the native token of BC, designed to power community incentives and platform utility. It can currently be used for completing tasks, lottery draws, redemptions, and partial in-platform payments. Its use cases continue to expand across various features and activities.

SOURCE BC

