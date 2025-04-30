Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DPRK's New-Generation Destroyer Conducted First Weapon Systems Test

2025-04-30 08:08:19
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, May 1 (NNN-KCNA) – The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s 5,000-tonne new-generation destroyer,“Choe Hyon” conducted its first weapon systems test this week, with its top leader supervising the event, state media said yesterday.

It was reported that, a test-fire of supersonic cruise missiles, strategic cruise missiles, anti-aircraft missiles and 127-millimetre ship-based automatic guns took place on Monday.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, stressed the importance of establishing“a proactive and offensive defensive system, on the premise of powerful attack capability.”

Tuesday saw the test-fire of ship-to-ship tactical guided weapons, as well as, various kinds of ship-based automatic guns, smoke systems and electronic jamming guns.

The DPRK on Friday unveiled the new-type multipurpose destroyer.– NNN-KCNA

