Mary Mendenhall Confronts Labels, Suffering, And Hope In A Powerful Novel

A sweeping present-day passion story that challenges judgment and celebrates resilience.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mary Mendenhall's latest novel, "The Wrong Side of Eternity: A Present-Day Passion ", presents an unflinching exploration of human suffering, judgment, and redemption set against a backdrop of real-world tragedy. An award-winning author and seasoned cross-cultural nurse educator, Mendenhall weaves her rich experiences in East Africa and spiritual studies into a moving and thought-provoking narrative.In this deeply personal work, Mendenhall tells the story of Stephen O'Connell, whose journey from small-town America to the violence-scarred lands of East Africa forces him to confront the devastating consequences of labeling and dehumanization. As Stephen and a cast of complex characters wrestle with suffering, betrayal, and faith, they ultimately discover that healing comes not through answers, but through love and relationship. Presented in four acts like a screenplay, the novel portrays how judgmental thinking places humanity on "the wrong side" of eternity.Mendenhall was inspired to write this book after living on the Uganda-Rwanda border during the Rwandan genocide and hearing firsthand accounts of survival under Idi Amin's brutal regime. Her literary work draws from decades of experience in missions, healthcare, and spiritual formation. She has been recognized with the Pinnacle Achievement Award (2016) for historical fiction, was a finalist for both the Best Book Award and the Book Excellence Award for multicultural fiction, and recently received the Maincrest Media Award (2024) for multicultural/historical fiction.Readers have praised Mendenhall's novel for its gripping authenticity and emotional depth. One reviewer remarked,“It won't be easy to put this book down once you have started reading it. It is uniquely interesting and engaging. You will feel for the characters-the fear, excitement, anxiety, the adrenaline rush, joy, etc. They are all too real.” The vivid storytelling and multi-layered characters create an experience that stays with readers long after the final page."The Wrong Side of Eternity: A Present-Day Passion" motivates readers to embrace empathy and resist judgment, encouraging a deeper understanding of our shared humanity. This compelling novel is now available for purchase on Amazon. For more information about Mary Mendenhall and her work, visit .About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit for more information.

