ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD CONFIRMS COMPANY HAS SIGNED NDA WITH SEVEN & I TO PROGRESS TRANSACTION DISCUSSIONS

LAVAL, QC, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard ("Couche-Tard") (TSX: ATD) ("Company") confirmed today that the Company has signed a non-disclosure agreement with Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. ("Seven & i") to progress transaction discussions, facilitate due diligence, and collaborate on plans to engage with regulators. There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in a transaction.

Alex Miller, Couche-Tard President and CEO, said, "We appreciate the Special Committee of Seven & i engaging in substantive discussions regarding our proposal and providing access to diligence. We look forward to working collaboratively with Seven & i in the interests of all stakeholders."

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with close to 17,000 stores, of which approximately 13,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain statements that are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the securities laws of Canada, including statements relating to a prospective transaction between Couche-Tard and Seven & I, the intended benefits thereof and other expectations with respect thereto. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. When used on this press release, the words "believe", "could", "should", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume", "aim", "align", "maintain", "continue", "effect", "growth", "position", "seek", "strategy", "strive", "will", "may", "might" and other similar expressions or the negative of these terms are generally intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking statements include such words. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates, which it believes are reasonable, but which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially, including risks associated with the entry into and consummation of a potential transaction, ability to realize expected synergies and successfully integrate the companies in the event of a transaction, market and economic conditions, business prospects or opportunities, future plans and projections, technological and business developments, and regulatory trends and changes, and such other risks as described in detail from time to time in documents filed by Couche-Tard with securities regulatory authorities in Canada. All forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement and speak as of the date of this news release. Couche-Tard undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

