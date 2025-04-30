Reveald Named As A Representative Vendor In Gartner's 2025 Market Guide For Adversarial Exposure Validation -- Launches Groundbreaking Email Validation Technology

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveald is proud to announce its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Adversarial Exposure Validation. This recognition highlights Reveald's leadership and innovation in the growing field of adversarial exposure validation (AEV), underscoring the strength of its Epiphany Intelligence Platform and the Epiphany Validation Engine

Organizations lack of continuous, automated, and real-world validation of their security controls. Traditional methods like occasional Pentesting, phishing simulations, or manual testing fail to accurately reflect how well security defenses perform against real attacks.

Adversarial exposure validation (AEV) is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of modern security programs. According to Gartner, these solutions "deliver consistent, continuous, and automated evidence of the feasibility of an attack" to help organizations validate their readiness for real-world threats.

Reveald's EVE module on the Epiphany Intelligence Platform meets this challenge head-on by providing real-world email attack emulation capabilities. Unlike traditional methods, EVE enables security teams to test cybersecurity defenses from start to end on a real campaign. From email defenses to network, endpoint, execution prevention and the responses from analysts, teams, socs and everyone else involved on the cybersecurity ecosystem. An end-to-end simulated attack including synthetic malware, spoofing, and phishing - all in a safe and controlled environment, a unique patented technology for validation

Key Capabilities of EVE include:



Realistic, End-to-End Attack Emulation: Simulates phishing, malware, spoofing, and synthetic payloads safely in production-like environments - from delivery to endpoint response - without putting systems at risk.

Comprehensive Security Validation: Validates not only user behavior but the full security stack including email, EDR, AV, firewall, and network controls. Tracks user interaction, execution, and detection across the kill chain.

Customizable & Automated Testing: Supports scheduled or on-demand validation campaigns with user-defined scripts (PowerShell, Python, Bash, etc.) to replicate real-world attacker behavior. Full Telemetry & CTEM Alignment: Captures complete telemetry for investigation and integrates seamlessly into Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) and Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV) programs.

"Being recognized by Gartner is an honor and a reflection of our mission to help organizations shift from assumption-based to evidence-based security," said Dan Singer, CEO of Reveald. "With EVE, we're redefining how enterprises validate their email security - continuously, safely, and at scale."

Reveald's placement alongside global leaders in AEV further validates its impact in helping organizations build resilient, secure infrastructures in a time when threat actors are constantly evolving their tactics.

About Reveald

Reveald empowers organizations to identify, validate, and remediate risk across the entire attack surface through continuous threat exposure management and adversarial emulation technologies. The Epiphany Intelligence Platform brings clarity to complexity with actionable insights, full visibility, and scalable security validation.

